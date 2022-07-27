Bearcats' Brandon Cool selected to be associate head coach for 2023 Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN — Kearney High School coach Brandon Cool has been selected as an associate head coach for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska football game.

The staff selections were by the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board today.

Cool will help coach the South team under Platteview and former Gibbon coach Mark McLaughlin. Kyle Peterson of Aurora will also be an associate head coach.

The North staff will be led by Mike Huffman of Bellevue West with Omaha North’s Larry Martin and Columbus Lakeview’s Kurt Frenzen associate head coaches.

To recognize the contributions of previous head coaches whose contributions have extended beyond the field and their past roles in the game, each team’s coaching staff will increase from six to 12.

Each coach will have the opportunity to select three assistant coaches to join their staff for a total of nine additional assistant coaches per team. Assistant coach selections will be announced at a later date.

“This year’s coaching staff expansion affords the opportunity to recognize these six coaches for their contributions to our game, but with their help, recognize the talents and contributions to football and student-athletes of more assistant coaches around Nebraska,” said Dave MacDonald, Executive Director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.

“We’re excited for the start of the upcoming season and getting things started for the 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Both staffs represent the best coaching talent in Nebraska and we look forward to showcasing their talents with everyone next June,” added MacDonald.

The 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played June 3, 2023 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.