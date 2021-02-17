Bearcats Archer Heelan, Beau Hostler advance to semifinals at state wrstling meet

Updated at 1:15 p.m.

OMAHA — Kearney High’s Archer Heelan and Beau Hostler have advanced to the semifinals of their weight classes in the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Heelan (113 pounds) won his first match this morning by pin then decisioned Grand Island’s Juan Pedro, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

Hostler (145) also pinned his first-round opponent then decisioned Ryan Fox of North Platte 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, which will be wrestled Thursday morning, Heelan will face Adrian Bice of Columbus while Hostler will tangle with Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak, a defending state champion who is 22-1 this year.

Kearney went 2-5 in the quarterfinals after going 7-3 in the first round.

The Bearcats’ Perry Swarm (126), Carter Abels (182) and Dario Rodriguez (220) also won pinned their first-round matches while Cisco Revis (132) and Gage Ferguson (152) won by major decisions.

In the quarterfinals, Swarm and Rivas were pinned by undefeated opponents. Ferguson, Abels and Rodriguez lost by decisions.

KHS Results — First Round