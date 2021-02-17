Bearcats Archer Heelan, Beau Hostler advance to semifinals at state wrstling meet

Updated at 1:15 p.m.
OMAHA — Kearney High’s Archer Heelan and Beau Hostler have advanced to the semifinals of their weight classes in the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
Heelan (113 pounds) won his first match this morning by pin then decisioned Grand Island’s Juan Pedro, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
Hostler (145) also pinned his first-round opponent then decisioned Ryan Fox of North Platte 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, which will be wrestled Thursday morning, Heelan will face Adrian Bice of Columbus while Hostler will tangle with Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak, a defending state champion who is 22-1 this year.
Kearney went 2-5 in the quarterfinals after going 7-3 in the first round.
The Bearcats’ Perry Swarm (126), Carter Abels (182) and Dario Rodriguez (220) also won pinned their first-round matches while Cisco Revis (132) and Gage Ferguson (152) won by major decisions.
In the quarterfinals, Swarm and Rivas were pinned by undefeated opponents. Ferguson, Abels and Rodriguez lost by decisions.
KHS Results — First Round
113 — Archer Heelan, KHS (28-4) won by tech fall over Jace Kennel, North Platte (30-25) 4:38, 16-0..
120 — Caleb Coyle, Millard South (37-5) pinned Ethan Lawrence, KHS (26-15) 4:39.
126 — Perry Swarm, KHS (22-17) pinned Nate Sanchez, Creighton Prep (22-14) 3:26.
132 — Cisco Rivas, KHS (10-6) dec. Aden G. Hargis, Omaha Westside.(22-17) 12-0.
145 — Beau Hostler, KHS (32-5) pinned Truman Koehler, Bellevue East (17-23) 1:53.
152 — Gage Ferguson, KHS (35-6) dec. Luke Figi, Gretna (21-16) 11-0.
170 — Blayze Standley, Columbus (35-4) pinned Tate Kuchera, KHS (26-15) 3:39.
182 — Carter Abels, KHS (24-6) pinned Joey Glogowski, Creighton Prep (30-5) 4:24.
220 — Dario Rodriguez, KHS (34-5) pinned Steven Zimmer, Bellevue East (12-5) 0:41.
285 — Isiah Guzman, Omaha North (13-3) pinned Caden Johnson, KHS, (20-18) 3:51.
KHS Results — Quarterfinals
113 — Archer Heelan, KHS (29-4) dec. Juan Pedro Jr., Grand Island (17-4) 3-0.
126 — Conor Knopick, Millard South (35-0) pinned Perry Swarm, KHS, ( 22-18) 1:29)
132 — Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (50-0) pinned Cisco Rivas, KHS (10-7) 2:54.
145 — Beau Hostler, KHS (33-5) dec. Ryan Fox, North Platte (25-17) 6-4.
152 — Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside (27-5) dec. Gage Ferguson, KHS (35-7) 8-0.
182 — Lucas Nigh, Millard North (33-11) dec. Carter Abels, KHS (24-7) 9-6.
220 — Breken Heiman, Gretna (22-9) dec. Dario Rodriguez, KHS (34-6) 3-1.