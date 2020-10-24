Bearcats advance to second round with 46-6 win over Rockets

KEARNEY — Kearney High scored on its first two plays from scrimmage and never looked back, beating Lincoln Northeast 46-6 Friday night at Foster Field in the first round of the Class A state football playoffs.

The Rockets, in search of their first win, were plagued by turnovers, all of which led to a short field and a touchdown by the Bearcats.

“Exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes from getting beaten in overtime last week,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “I thought our kids came out and played extremely well in that first half to go ahead 40-0.”

Northeast’s woes started early.

On fourth down on their first possession, the Rockets tried a fake punt. Kearney’s Kaden Miller intercepted the pass by the punter and returned it to the 21-yard-line where, on the first snap, Parker Wise burst up the middle for Kearney’s first score.

A lost fumble gave Kearney the ball at the 12-yard-line on the next possession and Preston Pearson found Jack Johnson in the end zone for another score.