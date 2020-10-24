Bearcats advance to second round with 46-6 win over Rockets

KEARNEY — Kearney High scored on its first two plays from scrimmage and never looked back, beating Lincoln Northeast 46-6 Friday night at Foster Field in the first round of the Class A state football playoffs.
The Rockets, in search of their first win, were plagued by turnovers, all of which led to a short field and a touchdown by the Bearcats.
“Exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes from getting beaten in overtime last week,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “I thought our kids came out and played extremely well in that first half to go ahead 40-0.”
Northeast’s woes started early.
On fourth down on their first possession, the Rockets tried a fake punt. Kearney’s Kaden Miller intercepted the pass by the punter and returned it to the 21-yard-line where, on the first snap, Parker Wise burst up the middle for Kearney’s first score.
A lost fumble gave Kearney the ball at the 12-yard-line on the next possession and Preston Pearson found Jack Johnson in the end zone for another score.
Kearney scored four second-quarter touchdowns, putting the ball in the end zone on the first play of the quarter. The 2-yard run capped a 9-play, 72-yard drive, one of the few long marches for the Bearcats on the first cold night of the season.
The Rockets fumbled the ball away three times and threw two interceptions. Each time Kearney got the ball inside the 25-yard line.,
“We took advantage when we had a short field. They were trying to do some things. They fake punted. They went for it on fourth down. They had a couple turnovers so it was good for our kids to take advantage of it,” Cool said.
Wise was Kearney’s leading rusher with 80 yards on eight carries, even though Chris Dutenhoffer had the most carries, running the ball 15 times for 56 yards. Rian Green, who played the last two series, had the longest run, a 42-yarder, and scored later on a 3-yard run.
Pearson was 9 for 9 passing for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Kearney now will take the next step in the playoffs, playing at Gretna on Friday. Gretna is the eighth seed in the playoffs, while Kearney is the ninth seed.
Kearney 46, Lincoln NE 6
Score by Quarters
LNE (0-9) 0 0 0 6 — 6
KHS (3-4)13 27 0 6 — 46
First Quarter
K — Parker Wise 21 run (James Dakan kick) 10:19
K — Jack Johnson 12 pass from Preston Pearson (run failed) 9:16
Second Quarter
K – Wise 2 run (kick failed) 11:55
K — Kaden Miller 14 pass from Pearson (Dakan kick) 11:01
K — Will Lathans 11 pass from Pearson (Dakan kick) 3:39
K — Peter Glandt 14 int. return (Dakan kick) 2:04
Fourth Quarter
NE — Xavier Gary 4 run (kick failed) 8:22
K — Rian Green 3 run (run faled), 7:17
