Bearcat tennis team second at North Star Invitational

LINCOLN — Kearney High School finished second Friday at the Lincoln North Star Tennis Invitational.
The Bearcats had one champion, one runner-up and two third-place finishers to score 40 points. Elkhorn South won the tournament with 43 points.
Freshman Assher Saulsbury won the No. 2 singles bracket, going 4-0. His closest match of the day was an 8-3 triumph and he won the championship match 8-1.
“Asher had an outstanding day,” coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Asher has a good defensive game making his opponents hit another shot. Today, he really added an offensive game plan to his arsenal. Asher did an excellent job of taking the ball early and he did well to hit the corners on any ball that was left in the middle of the court.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier finished second in their bracket, going 3-1. They lost to the Elkhorn South team 8-6 in the final, a match they trailed 6-3.
“Sam and Charlie do a great job of keeping the ball low and creating tough shots for their opponents,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Close doubles matches are decided by only a handful of points. Sam and Charlie can play with any doubles team in the state. We just need to do a little better job of closing out games and putting balls away at the net.”
Quinten Shaffer went 3-1 and placed third at No. 1 singles, while Jackson Bokenkamp and Carter Goff were 3-1 in No. 2 doubles and also placed third.
Lincoln North Star Invite
Team Score
1, Elkhorn South 43. 2, Kearney 40. 3, Papillion LaVista 40. 4, Lincoln North Star 33. 5, Lincoln High 20. 6, Lincoln Northeast 16. 7, Elkhorn 12. 8, Roncalli 12
Stars fourth at GICC meet
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic High School finished fourth Friday at Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational.
The Stars scored nine points, finishing one point behind York.
The highlight for the Stars came at No. 1 doubles where Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock defeated GICC 8-5 in the last match of the day.
“Both teams played hard as both of them were worn out and tired. I was impressed that our guys remained tough from start to finish despite how tired they might have felt,” KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said.
The duo played “more like two singles players” the first quarter of the season, according to Friesell, “but now they are playing like two doubles players. They have developed so much as a duo and they are playing some of their best tennis.”
Thiele and Schrock went 3-1, with the only loss an 8-6 setback to Omaha Skutt.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Isaacson and Creighton Sharp went 2-2, beating York and Waverly but losing to Skutt and GICC.
“Both Skutt and GICC ... are solid and they don’t give points away,” Friesell said. “Their match against Skutt was their best match yet. We have worked on both of their volley shots and I will say that has improved their playing so much and it will only continue to get better.”
Today (Saturday), the Stars host a triangular with Scottsbluff and KHS.
