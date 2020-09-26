Bearcat tennis team second at North Star Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Kearney High School finished second Friday at the Lincoln North Star Tennis Invitational.

The Bearcats had one champion, one runner-up and two third-place finishers to score 40 points. Elkhorn South won the tournament with 43 points.

Freshman Assher Saulsbury won the No. 2 singles bracket, going 4-0. His closest match of the day was an 8-3 triumph and he won the championship match 8-1.

“Asher had an outstanding day,” coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Asher has a good defensive game making his opponents hit another shot. Today, he really added an offensive game plan to his arsenal. Asher did an excellent job of taking the ball early and he did well to hit the corners on any ball that was left in the middle of the court.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier finished second in their bracket, going 3-1. They lost to the Elkhorn South team 8-6 in the final, a match they trailed 6-3.

“Sam and Charlie do a great job of keeping the ball low and creating tough shots for their opponents,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Close doubles matches are decided by only a handful of points. Sam and Charlie can play with any doubles team in the state. We just need to do a little better job of closing out games and putting balls away at the net.”