Bearcat softball splits doubleheader with Norfolk
Kelsey Choplin

Kearney High senior Kelsey Choplin (15) pitches in game one vs Lincoln North Star at Patriot Park in Kearney on Thursday. North Star took game one 3-1.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

NORFOLK — Kearney High split a doubleheader with Norfolk on Tuesday, winning the nightcap 10-2 after losing the opener 7-3.

Alison Lane and Haidyn Skeen hit home runs as Kearney pounded out 10 hits. Skeen was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Ella Kugler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Kelsey Choplin stopped Norfolk (13-8) on three hits. She struck out three and didn’t allow an earned run.

In the opener, Kearney (5-14) fell behind 5-0 through three innings and couldn’t catch up. Bella Molina was 2 for 4 with a home run. Lane doubled and drove in two runs.

Kearney returns to action Thursday at Columbus.

