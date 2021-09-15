Bearcat softball splits doubleheader with Norfolk

NORFOLK — Kearney High split a doubleheader with Norfolk on Tuesday, winning the nightcap 10-2 after losing the opener 7-3.

Alison Lane and Haidyn Skeen hit home runs as Kearney pounded out 10 hits. Skeen was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Ella Kugler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelsey Choplin stopped Norfolk (13-8) on three hits. She struck out three and didn’t allow an earned run.

In the opener, Kearney (5-14) fell behind 5-0 through three innings and couldn’t catch up. Bella Molina was 2 for 4 with a home run. Lane doubled and drove in two runs.

Kearney returns to action Thursday at Columbus.