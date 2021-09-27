Bearcat softball out of slump, wins Lincoln Southeast tourney

LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team broke out of its slump Saturday, winning the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

Kearney (9-23) had lost 10 straight before Saturday’s tournament.

In pool play, Kearney defeated Columbus 8-0 and Bellevue East 5-3. In the championship, Kearney beat Lincoln Northeast 7-5.

The Bearcats led the Rockets 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings and had to held on as Northeast rallied for four runs in the fourth to pull within 6-5.

Haidyn Skeen tripled, Addy Hunt doubled and Kaylee Harsh was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Kearney offense. Kelsey Choplin was the winning pitcher, striking out three in five innings.

Choplin was also the winning pitcher against Bellevue East, striking out seven over seven innings and scattering six hits. Kearney trailed 2-0 going into the sixth inning but scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh. Bella Molina hit a two-run homer to spark the Kearney offense.

In the win over Columbus, Adyn McCaslin pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four. Ella Kugler was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Molina was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Leah Becker and Allison Lane also had doubles.