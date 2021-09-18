Bearcat softball loses two at Papillion

PAPILLION — Kearney High started out 0-2 Friday at the Papillion Invitational softball tournament.

The Bearcats lost to Gretna, 7-1, and Omaha Burke 2-0.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Gretna pitchers held Kearney to two hits, striking out nine, in the first game. Ella Kugler had an RBI double for the Bearcats.

Against Burke, Kearney had six hits, two by Jaylin Harsh, but couldn’t push a run across. Hannah Wulf and Kelsey Choplin split the pitching duties for Kearney with Wulf going the first two and giving up two runs on three hits.

Choplin finished, allowing one hit in three innings.