Bearcat Runaway: Scoring nearly every time in the second quarter leads KHS to win over Norfolk

KEARNEY — Kearney High School boys couldn’t match up with Norfolk’s Kallan Herman, but Norfolk couldn’t match up with the Bearcat herd, either.

With six players in double figures, Kearney overwhelmed the Panthers 88-70 Thursday night at the KHS gym.

“They had some trouble matching up with our guys a little bit but I think a lot of it had to do with our sharing the basketball and moving the basketball,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “It really started defensively. We got some stops in second quarter that allowed us to get out and run and get some easy ones.”

Kearney broke open a close game in the second quarter outscoring Norfolk 34-13 to lead 53-30. The run included 13 straight field-goal attempts that found the net, including 3-pointers by Jack Johnson and Jack Mundorf.

When Kearney’s Parker Wise broke the string of made baskets, teammate Preston Pearson grabbed the rebound. Wise redeemed himself by scoring the last six points of the quarter.

“When we’re playing that type of pace and there’s some turnovers and some quick shots, you’re going to get a few more possessions. That was one of the things that we talked about was we want to dictate the pace,” Beranek said.