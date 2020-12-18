Bearcat Runaway: Scoring nearly every time in the second quarter leads KHS to win over Norfolk

KEARNEY — Kearney High School boys couldn’t match up with Norfolk’s Kallan Herman, but Norfolk couldn’t match up with the Bearcat herd, either.
With six players in double figures, Kearney overwhelmed the Panthers 88-70 Thursday night at the KHS gym.
“They had some trouble matching up with our guys a little bit but I think a lot of it had to do with our sharing the basketball and moving the basketball,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “It really started defensively. We got some stops in second quarter that allowed us to get out and run and get some easy ones.”
Kearney broke open a close game in the second quarter outscoring Norfolk 34-13 to lead 53-30. The run included 13 straight field-goal attempts that found the net, including 3-pointers by Jack Johnson and Jack Mundorf.
When Kearney’s Parker Wise broke the string of made baskets, teammate Preston Pearson grabbed the rebound. Wise redeemed himself by scoring the last six points of the quarter.
“When we’re playing that type of pace and there’s some turnovers and some quick shots, you’re going to get a few more possessions. That was one of the things that we talked about was we want to dictate the pace,” Beranek said.
Kaden Miller, who started the streak with a steal that he turned into a layup, scored eight points in the quarter. Johnson, who led the Bearcats with 16 points, scored seven in the second quarter. Wise and Jack Dahlgren scored six apiece in the quarter.
Behind Johnson’s 16, Mundorf, Miller and Dahlgren scored 12 each while Pearson and Easton Bruce netted 10 each.
Kearney played without post player Will Vanderbeek who is sidelined with a foot injury. His replacement, Will Luthans, scored nine points.
“This week in practice we had some guys practice well. It’s funny how that works, you become engaged to practice and get after it a little bit and it shows up in a game performance. That needs to be a lesson for our guys and we’ve got to practice well in order to play good,” Beranek said.
While Kearney had multiple scoring threats, Norfolk got a 32-point performance from Herman, a 6-2 senior guard. He hit two 3-pointers to start the Panthers’ offense and had 12 points by the end of the first quarter.
Only one other Norfolk player scored in double figures — Kamari Moore with 15 — but that wasn’t enough to keep up with the torrid pace set by the Bearcats.
n Kearney 87, Norfolk 70
Score by Quarters
Norfolk (0-4)17 13 14 26 — 70
Kearney (2-1)19 34 13 21 — 87
Norfolk — Kallan Herman 32, Kamari Moore 15, Daydon Taylor 8, Isaac Heims 6, Shon King 4, Coby James 3, Cale Wacker 2.
Kearney — Jack Johnson 16, Jack Mundorf 12, Kaden Miller 12, Jack Dahlgren 12, Easton Bruce 10, Preston Pearson 10, Will Luthans 9, Parker Wise 6.
