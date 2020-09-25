Bearcat golf team fifth at 12-team Spartan Invite

LINCOLN — The Kearney High golf team finished fifth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational hosted by Lincoln East at Mahoney Golf Course.
The Bearcats shot a four-player score of 367 to finish behind Lincoln Pius X (336), Lincoln East (349), Lincoln Southeast (355) and Columbus (358).
Betsey Lewis led the Kearney entry, shooting an 85, which earned her the eighth-place medal.
Eve Edwards posted an 89 and missed top-10 medal consideration by two strokes.
Also for the Bearcats, Hannah Lydiatt shot a 96, Sydney Petersen a 97 and Alexa Mahalek a 104.
Spartan Invitational
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Pius X 336. 2, Lincoln East 349. 3, Lincoln Southeast 355. 4, Columbus 358. 5, Kearney 367. 6, Lincoln Southwest 369. 7, Millard West 383. 8, Grand Island 399. 9, Norfolk 410. 10, Bellevue West 434. 11, Lincoln Northeast 434. 12, Lincoln North Star 459.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 70. 2, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 75. 3, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 80. 4, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 80. 5, Elly Honnens, LE, 82. 6, Aidan Sander, LSW, 83. 7, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 85. 8, Betsey Lewis, K, 86. 9, Kylie Blume, NOR, 86. 10, Julia Hyten, LSW, 87.
Holdrege Invitational
Team Scores
1, Broken Bow 361. 2, Grand Island Northwest 390. 3, Aurora 393. 4, Hastings 394. 5, Minden 395. 6, Lexington 447. 7, Holdrege 464. 7, Kearney JV 464. 9, McCook 470. 10, Southwest 553.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Kendall Colby, MIN, 84. 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 85. 3, Madison Jackson, BB, 88. 4, Emery Custer, BB, 90. 5, Natalie Brandt, HAS, 91. 6, Riley Darbro, AUR. 92. 7, Hailey Schuster, GINW, 92. 8, Zoey Salem, LEX, 92. 9, Emma Young, AUR, 95. 10, Avery Hermesch, GINW, 96. 11, Anna Brant, HAS, 96. 12, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 96. 13, Kaylie Puckett, MC, 96. 14, Emily Pedersen, AUR, 97. 15, Lanie Fry, GINW, 97.
