Bearcat golf team fifth at 12-team Spartan Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Kearney High golf team finished fifth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational hosted by Lincoln East at Mahoney Golf Course.

The Bearcats shot a four-player score of 367 to finish behind Lincoln Pius X (336), Lincoln East (349), Lincoln Southeast (355) and Columbus (358).

Betsey Lewis led the Kearney entry, shooting an 85, which earned her the eighth-place medal.

Eve Edwards posted an 89 and missed top-10 medal consideration by two strokes.

Also for the Bearcats, Hannah Lydiatt shot a 96, Sydney Petersen a 97 and Alexa Mahalek a 104.

Spartan Invitational

Team Scores

1, Lincoln Pius X 336. 2, Lincoln East 349. 3, Lincoln Southeast 355. 4, Columbus 358. 5, Kearney 367. 6, Lincoln Southwest 369. 7, Millard West 383. 8, Grand Island 399. 9, Norfolk 410. 10, Bellevue West 434. 11, Lincoln Northeast 434. 12, Lincoln North Star 459.

Top 10 Individuals