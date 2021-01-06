Bearcat girls hold on for one-point win

KEARNEY — Sitting on a 10-point lead with five minutes to play, the Kearney High girls basketball team didn’t think they would be scrambling for a victory.

But the Bearcats had to force a turnover and keep North Platte from getting a good shot in the closing seconds to come away with a 51-50 victory Tuesday night at the KHS gym.

“We’re working on how to win,” said KHS Kyle Fletcher, whose team matched last year’s win total with its fifth victory. “We get a little wild, we get a little crazy, we lose our composure, we lose our togetherness.

“We’re trying to finish. We want to finish.”

North Platte came out strong, leading 19-17 after a frenetic first quarter. But the next two quarters became a challenge for the Bulldogs.

The challenge was to hold onto the ball.

The Bulldogs committed turnovers on eight straight possessions in the second half as their offense ground to a halt. They scored six points — four on free throws and the other two on a follow shot after a missed free throw.

But Kearney went 0-for-17 from the floor and had its own turnover problems while scoring just four points.