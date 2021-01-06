Bearcat girls hold on for one-point win

KEARNEY — Sitting on a 10-point lead with five minutes to play, the Kearney High girls basketball team didn’t think they would be scrambling for a victory.
But the Bearcats had to force a turnover and keep North Platte from getting a good shot in the closing seconds to come away with a 51-50 victory Tuesday night at the KHS gym.
“We’re working on how to win,” said KHS Kyle Fletcher, whose team matched last year’s win total with its fifth victory. “We get a little wild, we get a little crazy, we lose our composure, we lose our togetherness.
“We’re trying to finish. We want to finish.”
North Platte came out strong, leading 19-17 after a frenetic first quarter. But the next two quarters became a challenge for the Bulldogs.
The challenge was to hold onto the ball.
The Bulldogs committed turnovers on eight straight possessions in the second half as their offense ground to a halt. They scored six points — four on free throws and the other two on a follow shot after a missed free throw.
But Kearney went 0-for-17 from the floor and had its own turnover problems while scoring just four points.
Trailing 25-21 at halftime, Fletcher told his players, “We’re going to come out, we’re going to play really well in the third quarter, but you have to believe it. It’s in your heart, it’s in your head, but you have to go.”
Go, the Bearcats did.
Tatum Rusher hit a couple of 3-pointers. Kierstyn Garner hit a 3. Aspen Rusher hit a 3. And Kaleigh Hatcher hit a 3.
By the end of the quarter, the Bearcats led 44-33.
“The third quarter was an awesome quarter, probably one of our best of the year,” Fletcher said.
The fourth quarter belonged to North Platte’s Gracie Haneborg. The senior guard had two 3-point plays, a 3-point shot, a 2-pointer and two steals as the Bulldogs cut the lead to one point with 39 seconds left.
But Haneborg picked up her fifth foul going for a steal eight seconds later. Even though North Platte had three possessions in the last 30 seconds, Kearney’s defense came through and the Bulldogs only got off one shot, off balance and off the mark, at the buzzer.
“As it’s slipping away you find out how bad you really want it and we really wanted it bad,” Fletcher said. “When we got in (the locker room) we weren’t jumping up and down beating on lockers, we were pretty relieved. You have to still appreciate how hard it was to get and be happy about it.”
Three Kearney players finished in double figures. Aspen Rusher led the team with 16 points. Garner followed with 13 and Tatum Rusher finished with 10.
Kearney 51, North Platte 50
Score by Quarters
North Platte (4-5)19 6 8 17 — 50
Kearney (5-2)17 4 23 7 — 51
North Platte — Gracie Haneborg 25, Carly Purdy 8, Malery States 7, Clacy Brown 6, Abby Orr 4.
Kearney — Aspen Rusher 16, Kierstyn Garner 13, Tatum Rusher 10, Kaleigh Hatcher 6, Lily Novacek 4, Sidney Province 2.