LEXINGTON — Kearney High's Asher Saulsbury broke the Kearney High record for singles tennis victories with his 8-0 win over Noah Scheer in Thursday's dual meet at Lexington.

Saulsbury now has 106 singles victories, breaking the record set by Phillip Tran. He is the third Bearcat to win 100 matches in his career.

"Asher doesn't give his opponents any free points. (He) places the ball well to set himself up or create an error from his opponent," Said Troy Saulsbury, Asher's father and coach. "Asher did an excellent job of coming to the net and putting shots away. He has done a nice job of adding this weapon to his game. He uses it at smart times as well."

In the dual meet, Kearney prevailed 9-0 with Ty Schall winning his singles match 8-0 and Brayden Kohtz and Kyler Nichols winning their doubles match 8-0. No match was closer than 8-4.

"Overall the entire team played really well today. I really liked how we handled the wind and adjusted our games to it," Coach Saulsbury said.