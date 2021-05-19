All four KHS tennis entries seeded in top eight at state

KEARNEY — All four Kearney High entries in the state tennis championship are seeded in the top eight.

The Class A state tournament gets underway Thursday at the Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park. Starting times have been moved up to 8 a.m. because of the threat of inclement weather.

Both Kearney High singles players, Olivia Flood at No 1 and Makenna Henning at No. 2, are seeded fifth in their brackets.

Flood brings a 30-6 record into the tournament while Henning is 30-7.

At No. 2 doubles, Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning (31-11) are seeded sixth.

Anna Boyd and Liz Young at No. 1 doubles are 25-12 and seeded eighth.

Millard North, Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East also have all four entries seeded in the top eight.

In Class B, Kearney Catholic’s Sydney Conner and Ashton Huls (17-9) are seeded 11th at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Lexington’s Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz (13-11) are seeded 10th and Kearney Catholic’s Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers (15-7) are seeded 11th.

The Class B tournament is at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.