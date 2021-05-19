 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All four KHS tennis entries seeded in top eight at state
0 comments

All four KHS tennis entries seeded in top eight at state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — All four Kearney High entries in the state tennis championship are seeded in the top eight.

The Class A state tournament gets underway Thursday at the Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park. Starting times have been moved up to 8 a.m. because of the threat of inclement weather.

Both Kearney High singles players, Olivia Flood at No 1 and Makenna Henning at No. 2, are seeded fifth in their brackets.

Flood brings a 30-6 record into the tournament while Henning is 30-7.

At No. 2 doubles, Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning (31-11) are seeded sixth.

Anna Boyd and Liz Young at No. 1 doubles are 25-12 and seeded eighth.

Millard North, Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East also have all four entries seeded in the top eight.

In Class B, Kearney Catholic’s Sydney Conner and Ashton Huls (17-9) are seeded 11th at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Lexington’s Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz (13-11) are seeded 10th and Kearney Catholic’s Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers (15-7) are seeded 11th.

The Class B tournament is at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News