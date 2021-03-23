After two losses at Bellevue, Kearney High girls bounce back, shut out Lincoln Northeast

“Gracie Perez did a great job scoring on one of those, and she did a good job continuing to take those and got unlucky, hitting the crossbar a couple times or so,” Rowe said. “We talked about those opportunities and tried to finish on those combinations, but we also cranked it on the outside of the 18 because we needed to be selfish in that way.”

Four other Bearcats contributed a goal. Aubrey Vancura and Aurora Athy hit theirs before the end of the half. Harley Straka and Kierstyn Garner, along with Perez, scored the final three goals to close out the game. Garner also led the team with two assists.

With 15 minutes left to play, Rowe gave the reserves some minutes while running the clock.

“We obviously wanted to see more finishing tonight but I think with the weather and the hand that we were dealt with, and getting through the game like this, that was good,” Rowe said. “We also did a nice job getting everyone in, getting some experience. So that is always something nice to have for the underclassmen so they can get the jitters out, so whenever we need them in other games, they’re ready to go.”

The Bearcats are 2-2 on the year. The team was scheduled to play at North Platte at 5:45 p.m. today, but that game has been postponed to Wednesday.