After two losses at Bellevue, Kearney High girls bounce back, shut out Lincoln Northeast

KEARNEY — Mother nature was not on the side of the Kearney High School girls soccer team on Monday evening, but the Bearcats still dialed up a 6-0 shutout over Lincoln Northeast.
A bounce-back win was needed after leaving the Bellevue East Invitational empty-handed on Saturday.
“I think we saw a lot of good things we needed to fix from Saturday’s game,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “We did a lot better job controlling the midfield and also connecting passes from our midfield. That was good to see. I was talking about that with the girls after the game there. Communication was a lot better. Our finishing was a lot better.”
On a cold, wet and windy night, Kearney played aggressively on offense Monday night. They recorded 30 shots on goal. The Bearcats scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of play giving them a comfortable lead. The defense also kept Northeast at bay.
“We kind of established a goal for ourselves like we wanted to score in the first 10 minutes or so,” Rowe said. “Those combinations run up top and then finishing on those, we told the girls with the wind at our backs, we need to take opportunities outside the 18.”
Gracie Perez led the Bearcats with two goals.
She set the tone with her first goal two minutes into the game and another one early in the second half.
“Gracie Perez did a great job scoring on one of those, and she did a good job continuing to take those and got unlucky, hitting the crossbar a couple times or so,” Rowe said. “We talked about those opportunities and tried to finish on those combinations, but we also cranked it on the outside of the 18 because we needed to be selfish in that way.”
Four other Bearcats contributed a goal. Aubrey Vancura and Aurora Athy hit theirs before the end of the half. Harley Straka and Kierstyn Garner, along with Perez, scored the final three goals to close out the game. Garner also led the team with two assists.
With 15 minutes left to play, Rowe gave the reserves some minutes while running the clock.
“We obviously wanted to see more finishing tonight but I think with the weather and the hand that we were dealt with, and getting through the game like this, that was good,” Rowe said. “We also did a nice job getting everyone in, getting some experience. So that is always something nice to have for the underclassmen so they can get the jitters out, so whenever we need them in other games, they’re ready to go.”
The Bearcats are 2-2 on the year. The team was scheduled to play at North Platte at 5:45 p.m. today, but that game has been postponed to Wednesday.