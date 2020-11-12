After stunning upset of Bellevue West, KHS looks to avenge OT loss to Storm

“That gave us confidence as the game wore on we could play with the No. 1 team in the state,” he said. “Last week was more of a belief factor that we could compete with those guys.”

Party crashers

As the Sesame Street song goes, “One of these things is not like the others ...”

On paper, Kearney is the one that doesn’t belong.

Elkhorn South (9-1), Omaha Westside (10-0) and Millard South (8-1) have been in the top five in the ratings from the start of the season.

Kearney dropped out of the top 10 after its 0-3 start, but no one has played the schedule the Bearcats were dealt (and pieced together).

To start the season, Cool said, “We had a lot of inexperienced guys but we knew we had a good nucleus. It was just that we had to find a way to jell.

“It was just a matter of time before we could get to a higher level to play with the upper echelon of Class A.”

The schedule difficulty didn’t make the record look good, but the Bearcats’ level of play reaped the benefits of the power slate.