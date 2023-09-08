KEARNEY — Kearney High junior Abigail Burger surged to the front and never looked back to win the Kearney High Cross Country Invitational Friday afternoon at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

Burger’s finish helped the Kearney High girls win the team championship in the six-team meet.

With their top six runners finishing in the top 16 spots, Kearney scored 41 points to runner-up Grand Island’s 83.

“We’ve got a good-sized team this year. We have 38 girls out and I would say we have close to 14 girls who are vying for varsity spots,” KHS coach Pat McFadden said. “They’re talented, they work hard and it’s just a fun environment to be a part of.”

Burger finished in 18 minutes, 31.97 seconds. Bellevue West’s Kara Muller finished second in 18:44.23 and Lincoln High’s Sidney Wendt finished third, nearly a minute and a half behind Burger.

Burger undoubtedly would have run a faster time except for a bit of confusion about 25 yards from the finish. Running on a new layout used for the first time, Burger stopped when she passed between two banners that indicated the exit to the finish chute, not the finish line. Eventually, spectators caught her attention and she finished the race.

“She felt good. She’s had a good summer. She’s healthy and feels good,” McFadden said. “You run this at 50 degrees, 60 degrees, later in the fall ... we’re going to come back and we’re going to see perhaps an even faster race out of her. She’s a capable young lady and deserves all the respect. She’s worked hard for it.”

All runners had to work hard to battle the heat.

“It’s funny. The temperature was 79 degrees, but the sun; you get out in the sunshine and that sun just beats down on you so it seems like it’s a lot hotter than it is,” McFadden said.

Behind Burger, Kearney freshman Augusta Ganz finished sixth, senior Sam Stava was eighth, Claire Karjalainen was 12th and sophomore Olivaia Gaasch was 14th to wrap up the team entry. Right behind Gaasch were Savannah Kelliher, Dawson Kreycik and Sophie Heacock.

Lexington’s Susana Cualmo finished fifth individually and the Minutemaids placed sixth in the team race.

The Lexington boys, who are pursuing a third straight Class B state championship, showed their strength by winning the boys division with 41 points to runner-up Grand Island’s 55. North Platte came in third with 66 points and Kearney was fourth with 76 points.

Grand Island’s Kaden Boltz took first place in a time of 16:01.78. Lexington runners claimed four of the next five spots with freshman Isac Portillo-Munorz second, senior Miguez Cruz fourth, senior Lazaro adame fifth and junior Herson Rodriguez sixth.

For Kearney, sophomore Zach Petzet finished seventh, junior Braeden Wall was 14th and freshman Joel Soria was 16th.