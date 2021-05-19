A shot of happiness: Bearcats' Lily Novacek wins shot put in state final

OMAHA — Lily Novacek had nothing but smiles at the Nebraska Class A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.
Either she was happy that she won the shot put, or she was simply happy that she got to compete in the state championship for the last time before she turns to volleyball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney next fall.
Novacek grabbed the first gold for Kearney High girls track and field with a mark of 42-7, beating out Kat Beachler of Millard North High School (41-6) and Mackenzie Kinning from Fremont High School (39-7 3/4).
“It feels really good, getting a gold was the goal all season,” Novacek said. “So now that I’m here it’s kind of unreal, so I’m super excited.”
Novacek hit a 42-07 on her second attempt after throwing a 42-2 1/2 on her first.
There may have been an intensity provided by herl top two opponents, but Novacek didn’t see it that way.
Novacek wanted to hit a personal record at 43, which she broke in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet two weeks ago.
“I didn’t throw terribly but I obviously wanted to PR,” Novacek said. “Everyone wants to PR at state, when it really matters. It’s still hype because my friends are here to watch and my parents are obviously super excited. I was hoping to just PR. “
While Novacek couldn’t help but be glad in her success as she dominated in the shot put all season long, she wished that there was a season last year. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really wished that we had one last year just to see what would’ve happened, and how much more I could’ve grown as a thrower, but yeah, I’m super excited to come out and compete this year and very blessed that the state meet actually happened,” Novacek said.
KHS’ Avery Franzen also medaled in the shot put, placing fourth with a 39-6 in her first state appearance. Novacek considers the freshman a close friend and will miss throwing with her and being a mentor to her as she will be a top returnee for the Lady Bearcats.
“I love that girl. ... I’m going to be really sad to leave her next year, but I’m glad I get to be a mentor and help her understand throwing,” said Novacek.
The Class A state finals will conclude on Thursday following the Class D finals.