A shot of happiness: Bearcats' Lily Novacek wins shot put in state final

OMAHA — Lily Novacek had nothing but smiles at the Nebraska Class A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

Either she was happy that she won the shot put, or she was simply happy that she got to compete in the state championship for the last time before she turns to volleyball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney next fall.

Novacek grabbed the first gold for Kearney High girls track and field with a mark of 42-7, beating out Kat Beachler of Millard North High School (41-6) and Mackenzie Kinning from Fremont High School (39-7 3/4).

“It feels really good, getting a gold was the goal all season,” Novacek said. “So now that I’m here it’s kind of unreal, so I’m super excited.”

Novacek hit a 42-07 on her second attempt after throwing a 42-2 1/2 on her first.

There may have been an intensity provided by herl top two opponents, but Novacek didn’t see it that way.

Novacek wanted to hit a personal record at 43, which she broke in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet two weeks ago.