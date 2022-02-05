3-point barrage gives Kearney High boys win over Grand Island

Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren (1) grabs a rebound in front of Grand Island’s Dylan Sextro (11) during the game Friday at Kearney High. The Bearcats defeated the Islanders 57-50.
Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub
KEARNEY — The Kearney Bearcats came of the halftime locker room on fire, hitting six 3-pointers to pull away for a 56-50 win over Grand Island.
The 3-point barrage, which gave Kearney 11 for the game, erased a 25-22 halftime deficit.
Four players scored in double figures for the Bearcats and three of them hit threes in the third quarter.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Vanderbeek, who had four 3-pointers, led Kearney (11-7) with 18 points. Jack Mundorf followed with 13 points while Parker Wise and Jack Dahlgren contributed 10 points each.
The Kearney win snapped a four-game win streak by the Islanders (7-9). The Bearcats have won five straight and play at Omaha South today (Saturday).
Photos: Kearney High vs. Grand Island basketball
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren (1) gains control as Grand Island’s Dylan Sextro (11) moves in to defend on the play during the game held at Kearney high on Friday , Kearney defeated Grand Island 57-50.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Kiara Dutenhoffer (22) looks for the bucket as Grand Island’s Honey Solis reaches in on the play during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Kelsey Hatcher (23) battles with Grand Island’s Lily Chavez (14) and Mya Gawrych (22) for an opening during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Addie Helmbrecht (40) battles with Grand Island’s Honey Solis (33) for control of a loose ball during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!