3-point barrage gives Kearney High boys win over Grand Island
3-point barrage gives Kearney High boys win over Grand Island

Jack Dahlgren

Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren (1) grabs a rebound in front of Grand Island’s Dylan Sextro (11) during the game Friday at Kearney High. The Bearcats defeated the Islanders 57-50.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Bearcats came of the halftime locker room on fire, hitting six 3-pointers to pull away for a 56-50 win over Grand Island.

The 3-point barrage, which gave Kearney 11 for the game, erased a 25-22 halftime deficit.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bearcats and three of them hit threes in the third quarter.

Will Vanderbeek, who had four 3-pointers, led Kearney (11-7) with 18 points. Jack Mundorf followed with 13 points while Parker Wise and Jack Dahlgren contributed 10 points each.

The Kearney win snapped a four-game win streak by the Islanders (7-9). The Bearcats have won five straight and play at Omaha South today (Saturday).

