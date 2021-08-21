KHS to induct 2021 Hall of Fame class at Friday's game

Kelsey is married to Todd Tuetken who was also a student-athlete at ISU. They have one child and live in Dripping Springs, Texas.

-- 1982 Girls’ Basketball Team that finished the season with a 21-0 record and won the Class A state championship, achieving goals the team members had set prior to the season. The team was ranked No.1 in the state from the beginning of the season to the end of the season and was ranked in the Top 25 of the USA Today’s final national poll.

Known for scoring points created by their defense, the Bearcats forced 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter of their state title game to secure the win against Lincoln Northeast 43-42. They also defeated Bellevue East 43-40 in the semifinal game and Omaha Burke 35-21 in the first-round game.

The team was honored by the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 as their “Silver Anniversary” team.

Team members including managers and statisticians were Trish Camp, Denise Davidson, Bernadette Engels, Jolyn Flint, Cindy Forbes, Autumn Fyfe, Kim Gokie, Jana Holmes, Stacy Imming, Wendy Lantis, Linda Mooibroeck, Glenda Park, Linda Park, Jamie Scheurich, Shaune Scrivan, Darla Staab and Brenda Ward. The team was coached by head coach Ross Armstrong and assistant coach Bettelee Lewis.