KHS to induct 2021 Hall of Fame class at Friday's game

KEARNEY — Four athletes, a coach, a team and a significant contributor will be inducted into the Kearney High Athletic Hall of Fame during the Bearcats’ season opener Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
The inductees are:
-- Brett Maher (Class of 2008) completed an outstanding high school athletic career in the short time he was at KHS, excelling in football, basketball and track. Among his most notable accomplishments included being named All-State in football and honorable mention All-State in basketball as well as the Kearney Hub Regional Athlete of the Year in 2008. Maher was named the 2008 all-class kicker by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
During his senior year, Maher won the all-class pole vault gold medal at the state track meet where he set the meet and state record of 16 feet, 2 inches. He was also the all-class and Class A long jump champion that year.
Maher went on to be a four-year letter winner for the Nebraska Cornhusker football team where he won the Baaken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year award twice, the Edelman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year, and set the Husker record for the most points by a kicker.
He has followed his Husker career as a kicker in the National Football League and the Canadian Football League kicking for various teams. He is the only kicker in NFL history to kick three field goals longer than 60 yards. He was also a CFL East Division All-Star.
Maher lives in Lincoln where he and his wife Jenna are raising three daughters.
-- Maggie (Maher) Long (Class of 2009) was a successful three-sport athlete at KHS during her junior and senior years. She was the 2008 all-class and Class A state champion in the pole vault both years going undefeated in the event as a senior and setting the school record.
A starter on the volleyball and basketball teams, one of her favorite memories was the team winning the district basketball tournament her junior year and then winning their first-round game at state.
She was named the Kearney Hub Female Athlete of the Year in 2009.
Following high school, she vaulted for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was a four-year letter winner and regional qualifier in 2012, 2013 and 2014. During those three years, she was a medal winner in the Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Conference Championships and was the 2012 Big Ten champion.
Long was a special education teacher at two elementary schools in Elkhorn from 2014 to 2019 and served as an assistant pole vault coach at Elkhorn High School in 2015. She and her husband, Jake, a former Husker football player, live in Durham, North Carolina, with their two sons.
-- Casey Nelson (Class of 2002) was a four-year starter on the KHS tennis team and accomplished outstanding performances at the state Class A tennis championships. During his freshman year, he reached the quarterfinals of No. 1 Doubles with his playing partner, Brandon Ernst. As a sophomore, he finished fourth in No. 1 Singles and the team placed fourth. As a junior, he was the Class A No. 1 singles champion, which helped the team finish third overall. He capped his KHS tennis career by finishing as runner-up in No. 1 Singles his senior year when the team placed fourth.
Nelson went on to get a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Jacqueline, and their three children live in Dallas, Texas.
-- Kelsey (Petersen) Tuetken (Class of 2008) starred in volleyball and track. She was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Super State first team and the Associated Press All-State Class A first team in volleyball as a senior. She was the Kearney Hub Territory Volleyball Player of the Year and played in the 2008 state all-star volleyball match.
On the track, she was the Class A state high jump champion in 2007 and 2008 and state runner-up in 2006. She also finished fifth in the long jump in 2007. She set the school record in the high jump at 5-8.
She continued her volleyball and track and field career as a scholarship athlete at Iowa State University where she was a four-year starter on the volleyball team and competed one year in track. She earned Academic All Big XII honors and won the Iowa State Scholar Athlete Award during her career at ISU.
In 2011, she ranked third in the Big XII in hitting percentage and was involved in four NCAA tournament appearances in which she started in 12 games.
After her career at Iowa State, she went on to play professionally in the USA Nationals from 2012 to 2015 and played professionally in Switzerland from 2012 to 2014 where she was the team captain.
Kelsey is married to Todd Tuetken who was also a student-athlete at ISU. They have one child and live in Dripping Springs, Texas.
-- 1982 Girls’ Basketball Team that finished the season with a 21-0 record and won the Class A state championship, achieving goals the team members had set prior to the season. The team was ranked No.1 in the state from the beginning of the season to the end of the season and was ranked in the Top 25 of the USA Today’s final national poll.
Known for scoring points created by their defense, the Bearcats forced 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter of their state title game to secure the win against Lincoln Northeast 43-42. They also defeated Bellevue East 43-40 in the semifinal game and Omaha Burke 35-21 in the first-round game.
The team was honored by the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 as their “Silver Anniversary” team.
Team members including managers and statisticians were Trish Camp, Denise Davidson, Bernadette Engels, Jolyn Flint, Cindy Forbes, Autumn Fyfe, Kim Gokie, Jana Holmes, Stacy Imming, Wendy Lantis, Linda Mooibroeck, Glenda Park, Linda Park, Jamie Scheurich, Shaune Scrivan, Darla Staab and Brenda Ward. The team was coached by head coach Ross Armstrong and assistant coach Bettelee Lewis.
-- Tom Camp, volleyball coach from 1977 to 1984, left a successful program in Pleasanton in 1976 to teach at Kearney Junior High. After coaching ninth-grade sports for one year, he took over the struggling volleyball team at KHS. His 1977 team had a losing record but had a number of close three-set losses. The next year, the Bearcats won the state championship and posted a 16-3 record that season. Kearney defeated Fremont in the first round in two sets, Omaha Marian in two sets in the semifinals and a talented Grand Island team in two sets in the final. Camp had a 202-71 won-loss record in his eight years at KHS and seven years at Pleasanton. Six of his eight KHS teams qualified for the state tournament six times. His 1978 team is in the KHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Camp was named the Nebraska Volleyball Coach of the Year in 1978 and he coached eight All-State players at KHS.
After his retirement from coaching in 1984, Tom went to be the building principal at Kenwood Elementary from 1985 to 1995 and principal at Meadowlark Elementary from 1995 to 2006. Tom and his wife Peg reside in Mesa, Arizona.
-- William “Bill” Kenagy, (meritorious service) was a high school teacher in Lincoln and served as a principal in Holdrege and Woodland Park, Colorado, before he was appointed as the assistant principal at KHS in 1983 then principal in 1987. He served in that position until his retirement in 2005, the second-longest tenure as the principal of KHS.
After retiring in 2005, he served the Nebraska Council of School Administrators as the New Principal Liaison for Nebraska educators until 2010.
Kenagy served as a caring and professional mentor for many people in the New Principal program as well as being a mentor for many administrators who went on to other positions within the Kearney Public Schools and other districts.
The KHS Athletic Hall of Fame had been dormant for a number of years after its inception. Kenagy played a significant role in getting the Hall of Fame restarted and continued to serve and co-chair the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee until 2019. His tireless efforts helped many individuals and teams the recognition they may not have received without his efforts. While principal at KHS he played a significant role in two major educational endeavors moving the ninth grade to the high school and implementation of block scheduling. Dr. Kenagy is a staunch believer in the value of participation in high school activities and rarely missed any high school events during his tenure.