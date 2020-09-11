KHS tennis team blanks Lexington

KEARNEY — Kearney High School boys tennis team dominated Lexington 9-0 Thursday at Harmon Park.
No match was closer than 8-3 as coach Troy Saulsbury’s team shut out his brother Jake’s team.
“It was great to get out and compete today after a couple soggy days,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Overall we had a strong performance by all. I really liked our focus today in all of our matches. We did a nice job of competing point in and point out. We didn’t give Lexington many free points.”
Kearney’s Quinten Shaffer, Asher Saulsbury and Sam Rademacher rolled to 8-1 victories in singles. Two of the doubles teams also won 8-1.
“In many of our matches the games we lost were early on. I like how the boys made adjustments early then were able to sweep the rest of the games to win the match,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Our team’s strength is in doubles because of aggressiveness. However, we are becoming stronger at singles as we continue to develop consistency and patience.”
- Kearney 9, Lexington 0
Singles — Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Henry Goodwin, L, 8-1. Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Topher Swartz, L, 8-1. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Greysen Strauss, L, 8-1. Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Ethan Mins, L, 8-2. Carter Goff, K, defeated Agustin Lopez, L, 8-2. Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Keith Allen, L, 8-2.
Doubles — C. Brockmeier/Rademacher, K, def. Lopez/Allen, L, 8-1. Goff/J. Bokenkamp, K, def. Strauss/Mins, L, 8-1. Shaffer/Saulsbury, K def. Goodwin/Swartz, L, 8-3.
Stars prevail over Holdrege
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School claimed a 7-2 win over Holdrege Thursday evening at Harvey Park, losing one singles match and one doubles match.
The match originally was scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed by the weather.
KCHS’s Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock won at No. 1 doubles, 8-1, which was also the score of their singles victories. Jacob isaacson, Dillon Beachy and Matthew Eschenbrenner won their singles matches 8-0.
“We are doing great things (in singles), which is great to see,” KCHS Stephen Friesell said. “Doubles, the guys are playing much better together, but our No. 2 and No. 3 doubles still are waiting too long and not reacting to shots. There’s not a lot of anticipation of where they should go on the court.”
- KCHS 7, Holdrege 2
Singles — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Gage Huston, H, 8-1. Hunter Ness, H, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-4. Kade Schrock, KC, def. Chance Aldama, H, 8-1. Jacob Isaacson, KC, def. Jaxson Karn, H, 8-0. Dillon Beachy, KC, def. Hayden Wiese, H, 8-0. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, def. Malachi Connell, H, 8-0.
Doubles — Thiele/Schrock, KC, def. Huston/Aldama, H, 8-1. Ness/Karn, H, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-5. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, def. Wiese/Connell, H, 8-1.
