KHS swimmers win five events in triangular

KEARNEY – Kearney High swimmers and divers won five events Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kearney High pool.

“A great night in the pool today competing against Lincoln Southwest, who is one of the best teams in the state, and Lincoln North Star, who is rapidly improving,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “We got to see a few improvements tonight and watch the team competing hard.”

Highlights for the boys came in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Owen Bartee, Blake Parks, Aiden Grierson and Zeb Black swam on the winning 200 medley relay that posted a time of 1 minute, 45.18 seconds to win the race by more than two seconds.

In the freestyle relay, Grierson, Parks, Jackson Haffener and Black posted a 1:33.63 time to win by more than three seconds.

Individually, Black won the 100-yard breaststroke (1;08.82) and Ben Knoell won the 1-meter diving.

For the girls, Reese Holscher was a winner in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.03).

Runners-up for the Kearney girls included the 200-medley relay (Holscher, Callie Bartee, Laura Dietz, Katy Buse), Bartee in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Taylor Province in the 500 freestyle,

Runners-up for the Kearney girls included Black in the 200 freestyle, Grierson in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Ian Hanson in the diving and Haffener in the 500 freestyle.