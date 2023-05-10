KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls tennis team defeated Grand Island 7-2 in a dual meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearcats won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

"Overall the difference today was that we were able to win almost all of the close matches," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "We did a really good job of closing out matches and we stayed aggressive late in those matches."

Emilee Anderson won one of those close matches at No. 2 singles, rallying from a 4-7 deficit to win 9-7.

"Emilee did a nice job of playing high-percentage tennis late in the match. She wasn't patient enough early, but did a great job of adjusting late to get the come from behind win," Saulsbury said.

Malory Eklund at No. 5 singles also won 9-7 and Hannah Wulf and Breck Holmes won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.

Other winners for the Bearcats were Emma Heacock, Adyn McCaslin and Claire Gangwish in singles and the doubles team of Cecilia Henning and Malory Eklund.

Stars sweep St. Cecilia

Kearney Catholic came away with a 4-0 victory over Hastings St. Cecilia in a dual meet where the teams simulated their state tournament lineups.

In singles, Makenzie Schroeder defeated Addie Demuth 6-4, 6-2 and Kit Schrock downed Leah Hentzen 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory and Bailey Stover and Tessa Colling won 6-3, 7-5.