KHS, KCHS girls come up short

Highlights and leading scorers from Thursday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

GIRLS

Lincoln North Star fought off a Kearney High comeback to beat the Bearcats 54-46, giving Kearney its sixth loss in seven games. Tatum Rusher led the Bearcats with 11 points. Aspen Rusher and Sidney Province scored nine each.

Lincoln Christian closed strong to beat Kearney Catholic 39-35. Ashlynn Ailes and Faith McCullough scored 10 points each for the Crusaders. Liv Nore paced the Stars with 12 points and Ashlyn Wischmeier added 11.

Ravenna started slow but soon got rolling, beating Gibbon 56-17. Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy Hurt added 12 points and Morgyn Fiddelke netted 11. Samantha Walker led Gibbon with eight points.

BOYS

Konner Hyde paced Gibbon with 16 points as the Buffaloes defeated Ravenna 59-50. Mitchell Sell followed with 15 points and Matthew Weismann scored 10 for the Buffaloes. Caden Lockhorn led the Bluejays with 22 points and Trey Anderson added 16.

Aiden Graves netted 17 points, Caleb Paulk added 16 and Easton Graves had 11 to lead Wood River to a 59-51 win over Minden. Ryan Johnson led the Whippets with 15 points and Dylan Janda scored 12.