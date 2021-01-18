KHS, KCHS boys, girls split games

Highlights and top performances from Saturday’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Kearney Hub sports staff from reports submitted by the region’s coaches:
Boys
- Daniel Brocail led three Papillion-La Vista South players in double digits as the Titans beat Kearney High 60-55. Daniel Dempsey had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds and Graham Cassoutt added 12 points for the Titans. Will Vanderbeek led the Bearcats with 18 points. Preston Pearson and Jack Johnson chipped in 13 apiece.
- Kearney Catholic outscored Hastings St. Cecilia 15-2 in the second quarter and went on to beat the Bluehawks 56-32. Brett Mahony was the only Kearney Catholic player in double figures with 16 points.
- Tucker Whitesel and Creyton Line scored 16 points each and Kellen Eggleston scored 12 as S-E-M held off Pleasanton 56-52. The Mustangs led 42-30 going into the fourth quarter and made 7 of 8 free throws to hang on. Blake Wilson and Carter Klein netted 15 points apiece for Pleasanton. Treven Wendt scored 14.
- Ansley/Litchfield rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 51-42. Gavin Sheen scored 31 points to lead the Falcons in a game that was tied 38-38 after three quarters.
- Loomis cruised to a 60-41 win over Silver Lake with Quinn Johnson scoring 25 points, Shay Swanson 18 and Cristian Blincow 10.
Axtell’s Calvin Johnson scored 20 points, eight in a pressure-filled fourth quarter, to lead Axtell to a 52-47 win over Lawrence/Nelson. Brennan Runge added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Girls
- Kearney High posted a season-high 70 points to beat Papillion-La Vista South 70-60. Tatum Rusher scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Bearcats. She made five 3-pointers. Sidney Province added 19. Lydia Hodges led the Titans with 20 points.
- Kearney Catholic came up short, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia 37-26. Ashley Keck scored 13 of the Stars’ 26 points.
- Overton survived a scoreless fourth quarter to beat Bertrand 40-25. Ella Luther led the Eagles with nine points. Rachel Ecklund grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight points and Jolee Ryan collected 10 rebounds and scored seven points for Overton. Trista Callahan scored nine points and had seven rebounds for Bertrand.
- Wilcox-Hildreth won a nail-biter with Ansley/Litchfield, 38-35. Brooke Quadhamer led the Falcons with 19 points, making 11 of 13 free throws.
- Pleasanton claimed a low-scoring 39-28 win over S-E-M. Kaci Pierce led the Bulldogs with 12 points, including eight from the free-throw line. For the Mustangs, freshman Mikah O’Neill scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.