KHS girls qualify for state meet, Lexington boys dominate district

LINCOLN — Four Kearney High girls placed in the top 11 at the A-3 District cross country meet Thursday in Lincoln, earning the Bearcats a spot in the state cross country meet as the district runner-up.
In Class A, all four district meets were run at Lincoln’s Pioneers Park, allowing for statewide seeding of each team.
The top three teams from each district and any other individuals in the top 15 advance to the state meet Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.
Millard West won the A-3 District with 42 points while Kearney had 55 and Elkhorn South scored 66.
For the Bearcats, freshman Abigail Burger finished fifth with teammate Emma Bonsall on her heels in sixth place. Samantha Stava placed ninth and Ava Angel-Trego placed 11th.
The Kearney High boys, running in the A-1 District, finished sixth as a team and did not qualify an individual.
- In Class B, Lexington’s boys swept the top three spots and three of the next six to win the B-4 District title at Ogallala with 11 points.
Oscar Aguado-Mendez finished first, followed by Jaden Ureste and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza. Ian Salazar-Molina added a fifth-place finish while Lazaro Adame Lopez was eighth and Garret Converse ninth.
The Lexington girls placed second, seven points behind Gering. Kayla Barrios led the Minutemaids, placing fifth with teammates Kennadi Ureste in eighth and Madeline Armstrong in 11th place.
- Minden’s boys claimed the championship at the C-4 District at Aurora. The Whippets beat runner-up Aurora by one point, 41-42. Cooper Land, Konner Verbeck and Caden Jameson finished eighth, ninth and 10th for the Whippets and Alex Boudreau was 14th.
Minden’s girls qualified as a team by finishing second. Whippets Priscilla Madriz-Navarrete placed fifth, Alejandra Iniguez-Jauregui was 10th, Lindsey Rehtus was 14th and Hannah Donley was 15th.
Kearney Catholic’s girls just missed qualifying as a team, finishing fourth. Freshman Maya Moxley qualified as an individual, playing 12th.
Gibbon’s Lindsay Wilkens also qualified as an individual, finishing eighth. At the C-5 district in Ogallala, the Holdrege boys fell 10 points short of qualifying as a team, placing fourth, but Dusters Nicolas Clement and Justin Golus qualified as individuals, placing eighth and 15th.
- Ravenna’s Eli Schroeder won the individual gold medal and Shelton claimed the team title at the D-4 District at Franklin.
Schroeder finished 11 seconds ahead of Fullerton’s Justin Horn, the runner-up.
Ravenna added a second qualifier as Angel Cruz finished 13th, but the Bluejays failed to qualify as a team, finishing fourth, three points out of third.
Shelton’s top finisher was Ashton Simmons in fourth place. Teammate Steven Snyder was 12th.
In the D-5 meet at Cambridge, North Platte St. Pat’s boys swept the top five spots to give the Irish the team title. Axtell and Bertrand/Loomis placed second and third and earn a spot in the state meet starting line.
For Axtell, Cooper Miller was seventh, Tyler Hanson 12th and Keyton Cole 14th. Marcus Hernandez led Bertrand Loomis, finishing sixth, and Wesley Trompke was 11th.
Wilcox-Hildreth finished two points behind Bertrand/Loomis in the team standings but Falcons Isaiah Springer (10th) and Micah Johnson (15th) will run at state as individuals.
No Hub Territory Class D girls teams qualified as a team. Individual qualifiers were Ravenna’s Alivia Rager (sixth), and Shelton’s Mayte Meza Martinez (ninth) at Franklin, and Axtell’s Trinity Houchin (ninth) and Aubrie Erickson (14th) and S-E-M’s Josie Smith (12th) at Cambridge.