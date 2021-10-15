KHS girls qualify for state meet, Lexington boys dominate district

LINCOLN — Four Kearney High girls placed in the top 11 at the A-3 District cross country meet Thursday in Lincoln, earning the Bearcats a spot in the state cross country meet as the district runner-up.

In Class A, all four district meets were run at Lincoln’s Pioneers Park, allowing for statewide seeding of each team.

The top three teams from each district and any other individuals in the top 15 advance to the state meet Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.

Millard West won the A-3 District with 42 points while Kearney had 55 and Elkhorn South scored 66.

For the Bearcats, freshman Abigail Burger finished fifth with teammate Emma Bonsall on her heels in sixth place. Samantha Stava placed ninth and Ava Angel-Trego placed 11th.

The Kearney High boys, running in the A-1 District, finished sixth as a team and did not qualify an individual.

In Class B, Lexington’s boys swept the top three spots and three of the next six to win the B-4 District title at Ogallala with 11 points.

Oscar Aguado-Mendez finished first, followed by Jaden Ureste and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza. Ian Salazar-Molina added a fifth-place finish while Lazaro Adame Lopez was eighth and Garret Converse ninth.