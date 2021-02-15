KHS boys finish second at HAC swimming and diving championships

FREMONT — The Kearney High boys finished second Saturday in the three-day Heartland Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships.

Coach Jane Bartee said the Bearcats got off to a good start Thursday in the diving competition, where Ben Knoell finished fifth to lead a trio of KHS divers who scored. From there, she said, Kearney kept rolling.

“The boys were outstanding,” Bartee said. “They came to me with the goal of second at conference a little while ago and then they set it up (Friday). Today every race counted and they held on to place second. ... We had someone racing in every event.”

One of the most important for the Bearcats was the 50-yard freestyle where Russell Dietz, Logan Arnold and Zeb Black finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The freestyle relays also produced big points for Kearney as they finished second. Dietz, Black, Arnold and Ethan Kinney swam on the 200 freestyle relay while Thomas Walsh and Alex Eifert replaced Dietz and Black on the 400 relay.

Kinney led the individual players, finishing second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.

For the girls, Callie Bartee was the top finisher, playing sixth in the 100 breaststroke.