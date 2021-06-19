 Skip to main content
Kearney teens representing Nebraska in national fishing championships
Logan Greeno and Austen Madsen

Kearney’s Logan Greeno, left, and Austen Madsen pose with the fish they caught that earned them the state high school championship earlier this month. The catch qualified them for the national championships in Anderson, South Carolina.

 Courtesy photo

KEARNEY — Two Kearney youths have qualified for the 12th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship June 30-July 3 on Lake Hartwell near Anderson, South Carolina.

Logan Greeno, 17, and Austen Madsen, 16, qualified by winning the state championship June 4-5 at Red Willow Reservoir.

Greeno and Madsen are one of two teams representing Nebraska in the national tournament. The other two-person team is from Wahoo.

Greeno and Madsen, who got their start with the Kearney Basscats fishing club, have made their mark competing in tournaments at Swanson Reservoir, Lake McConaughy, Elwood Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir and Sherman County Reservoir.

Between 250 and 300 teams from the United States and Canada will compete in the national championships. The field will be narrowed to 30 finalists after the first two days of competition.

At stake in the tournament are nearly $3-million dollars in scholarship offers and prizes. However, travel expenses are not covered.

