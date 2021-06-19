Kearney teens representing Nebraska in national fishing championships

KEARNEY — Two Kearney youths have qualified for the 12th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship June 30-July 3 on Lake Hartwell near Anderson, South Carolina.

Logan Greeno, 17, and Austen Madsen, 16, qualified by winning the state championship June 4-5 at Red Willow Reservoir.

Greeno and Madsen are one of two teams representing Nebraska in the national tournament. The other two-person team is from Wahoo.

Greeno and Madsen, who got their start with the Kearney Basscats fishing club, have made their mark competing in tournaments at Swanson Reservoir, Lake McConaughy, Elwood Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir and Sherman County Reservoir.

Between 250 and 300 teams from the United States and Canada will compete in the national championships. The field will be narrowed to 30 finalists after the first two days of competition.

At stake in the tournament are nearly $3-million dollars in scholarship offers and prizes. However, travel expenses are not covered.