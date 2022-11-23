Kearney swimmers hope to ride experience, improvement to success

KEARNEY — Kearney High swimming is looking for improvement all around, but there are areas where the Bearcats begin the season in deep water.

Three of the four swimmers from last year’s school record boys relay team are gone, with Zeb Black the lone returner. Black qualified for the State level last year, representing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Another returning state qualifier is breaststroke swimmer Blake Parks, who finished 18th in the 100-yard prelims.

Aiden Grierson made state in freestyle and butterfly, setting personal bests in the fly, and is eager to get back after a hard-working offseason.

On the girls side, the returning production is stronger.

Sprinter Katy Buse, who placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal best of 25.20 seconds, leads the charge in the short-distance swimmers.

Callie Bartee finished 15th at State in the 100-yard breaststroke and hopes to improve after a strong offseason.

Other letterwinners coach Jane Bartee is excited about are sprint swimmer and backstroke specialist Laura Dietz, versatile senior Maggie Trenkle and sprint and butterfly swimmer Anai Agguire.

Freshman Reese Holscher is a potential breakthrough performer, with coach Bartee praising her talent and upside.

For diving, the Bearcats boost many potential state qualifiers.

Coach Bartee believes divers Ben Knoell, freshmen Ian Hansen and senior Reed Cady each have a chance to qualify for the State meet in the boys competition.

“Ben will do a lot of great things for us,” she said. “Ian should be one of the top divers right off the bat. Reed’s done great work,”

The girls have four divers out, with coach Bartee being equally hopeful. Olivia Paysen has been working on the inwood dives to earn enough points, hoping to get that rhythm down in time for State.

The team, consolidated between Kearney High and Kearney Catholic, contains 47 Kearney High students and nine Kearney Catholic students.

“It’s all one team, it’s always been very open,” Bartee said. “It’s a great dynamic we have,”

The team plans to know by January the strengths and star performers of its team in time for its home meet.

“It’s normally the turning point,” Bartee said. “By then we’ll have a good idea of who’s going to make a major impact.”

The first meet at Grand Island will be hard to track progress as its the lone meet that tracks distance in meters instead of yards.

To get to that point, Kearney is focusing on the little things. Better streamlines, better walls, and just overall becoming faster.

“The good thing about swimming is it’s kind of black-and-white,” Bartee said. “Whoever’s the fastest wins, and gets the spot on the relays. It comes down to whoever steps up and wants to work for that.”