Kearney swimmers dominate KHS Invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney High swimming and diving team claimed the combined championship Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational with the boys winning their side while the girls finished second in the eight-team meet.

Ethan Kinney led the KHS boys, winning the 100-meter butterfly (54.36) and the 100-meter backstroke (56.20). He also swam the first leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:28.21) that included Thomas Walsh, Alex Eifert and Logan Arnold.

Arnold had tough luck in his individual events, finishing three-hundreths of a second behind the winner to place second in the 100 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, he finished third, eight-hundredths of a second behind the winner.

KHS also had a second-place finish by the boys 200 medley relay.

For the KHS girls, Hannah Hepner won the 1-meter diving (271.95) and Callie Bartee won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.55). Bartee also finished third in the 200 individual medley.

Friday night, Kearney dominated a dual meet with Scottsbluff/Gering, winning the boys’ meet 230-58 and prevailing in the girls meet 226-68.