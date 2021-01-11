Kearney swimmers dominate KHS Invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney High swimming and diving team claimed the combined championship Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational with the boys winning their side while the girls finished second in the eight-team meet.
Ethan Kinney led the KHS boys, winning the 100-meter butterfly (54.36) and the 100-meter backstroke (56.20). He also swam the first leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:28.21) that included Thomas Walsh, Alex Eifert and Logan Arnold.
Arnold had tough luck in his individual events, finishing three-hundreths of a second behind the winner to place second in the 100 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, he finished third, eight-hundredths of a second behind the winner.
KHS also had a second-place finish by the boys 200 medley relay.
For the KHS girls, Hannah Hepner won the 1-meter diving (271.95) and Callie Bartee won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.55). Bartee also finished third in the 200 individual medley.
Friday night, Kearney dominated a dual meet with Scottsbluff/Gering, winning the boys’ meet 230-58 and prevailing in the girls meet 226-68.
Kearney winners in the boys events were: Kinney (200 IM, 2:10.22, and 50 freestyle, 22.99), Walsh (100 butterfly, 1:00.96, and 100 freestyle, 54.77), Zeb Black (200 freestyle, 2:07.30), Ben Knoell (1-meter diving, 189.14), Eifert (500 freestyle, 5:54.04), Arnold (100 backstroke, 1:00.82) and Russell Dietz (100 breaststroke, 1:10.97).
Kearney girls who won included: Bartee (500 free style, 5:51.52, 100 backstroke, 1:10.47), Katy Buse (200 freestyle, 2:18.71), Madi Medo (200 IM, 2:45.69), Katie Philpot (50 freestyle, 27.81), Hepner (1-meter diving, 156.83), Kay Lynn Trenkle (100 freestyle, 1:00.37) and Maggie Trenkle (100 breaststroke, 1:20.26).
Kearney also won all six relays.
KHS Invite
Combined
1, Kearney 816. 2, Lincoln Pius 710. 3, Hastings 561.
Girls
1, Lincoln Pius X 342. 2, Kearney 339. 3, Hastings 335. 4, Lincoln Northeast 282. 5, Grand Island 272. 6, North Platte 197. 7, McCook 175. 8, Scottsbluff/Gering 114.
Boys
1, Kearney High 477. 2, Lincoln Pius X 368. 3, Grand Island 280. 4, North Platte 259. 5, Lincoln Northeast 226. 5, Hastings 226. 7, McCook 128. 8, Scottsbluff/Gering 101.