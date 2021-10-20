Kearney hosts 50th straight year for state cross country meet Friday

KEARNEY — On Friday Kearney will host the Nebraska School Activities Association Cross Country Championship for the 50th year.

The meet will be held at the Kearney Country Club and the first race will begin at noon. Gates will open to the public at 11 a.m.

“You can purchase your ticket ahead of time on the GOFAN app which will be verified at the gates. Otherwise, we will be able to take credit card payment at each gate to buy your ticket for entrance at the meet,” said Hannah Backer with the Kearney Visitors Bureau.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney has been a key component in running this state meet every year. From the UNK Wrestling team helping with parking at the old Buckle warehouse, to the staff in the athletic department, and the UNK track and field team.

“Our athletic department is honored to serve those in the cross country community. Many of these runners rank among the toughest and hardest working athletes in Nebraska high school sports,” said Brady Bonsall, head coach for UNK’s track and field and cross country teams.

The Kearney Visitors Bureau thanked the NSAA for returning to Kearney each year allowing the city to host this major event.

“This year Kearney will be hosting 882 runners from 176 different schools for the NSAA Cross Country Championships,” said Jon Dolliver with the NSAA.