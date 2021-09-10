Kearney High's Reva Nieveen’s walk-off edges North Star to split softball series

KEARNEY — Reva Nieveen took it home for the Kearney High School softball team on Thursday.
The Bearcats, who were in search of their first home win after losing seven straight, finally got one off their backs in a split series with Lincoln North Star High School. After forcing some extra innings, Nieveen led Kearney to a walk-off win in game two, 6-5. Just after taking a 3-1 loss in game one.
“With our tough schedule, sometimes it’s hard to show everyone else the growth, so I think the fact the girls are still willing to fight into battle shows the growth mentally, and they are showing up each and everyday and just working hard to get better,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “We knew it was going to happen, and we just needed that spark like tonight’s game to get our mental game strong keep our growth going.”
Kearney ended a five-game losing, improving to 4-13 on the season. After falling short in game one, 3-1, Kearney came behind for most of the game, but they were making hits needed to catch up against North Star.
“We struggled with scoring lately, so I think our heads were in a good place when we started the game,” Jacobitz said. “Game one could’ve easily went our way, but our girls are battling, and they are willing to fight through til the end, and that’s what it takes , and that was a huge win for us. We needed that mentally, emotionally and physically everything. To comeback strong like that and win extra innings.”
North Star had a 4-0 lead in the first two innings but went scoreless for the rest of the five innings. The spark started with a solo home run by Belle Molina in the bottom fourth. Kelsey Choplin went 2 of 3 at the plate as Karney scored another run in the bottom fifth off her double. She and Hanna Schall added a pair of RBI singles to tie the game at four as they went into the eighth inning. After being shut out in the last five innings, North Star answered with a one-run score to regain the lead. With two outs left, Schall ended the inning with a diving catch to the right field. The game tied at five, courtesy of Allison Lane’s RBI single to put them in the ninth. Kearney’s defense held North Star scoreless in the top ninth. With two runners on base, Choplin struck out Aubriana Krieser to end the inning.
“Defense was definitely solid,” Jacobitz said. “We talked alot in practice about making the routine plays, making the plays we should make. If we could cut down those errors, we’re in games. We had errors strong togther. We talked about defensively, not being afraid to make mistakes and playing hard, and we definitely did that tonight. Everybody stepped up.”
Momentum on their side, Nieveen’s line drive for single sent Schall home to edge North Star with a come-from-behind win. Nieveen was determined to take one in for the team. It was the pitch that she wanted, and it went over Maggie Gilmore’s head in centerfield.
“I got into the plate, and our coach just stressed about being a good teammate and doing things for your teammate and not being selfish, so I wanted to get a hit for the team,” Nieveen said. “Our pitcher worked super hard tonight. They went through two complete games and wanted to get the win for them.”
Choplin pitched two complete games. In game one, she finished with five strikeouts. Game two, she lasted all nine innings, recording two strikeouts and only allowing five hits and four runs.
Kearney will be on the road for the next week and a half. Next Tuesday, they will face Norfolk High School on Tuesday, and then Columbus High School on Thursday.