Kearney High's Reva Nieveen’s walk-off edges North Star to split softball series

North Star had a 4-0 lead in the first two innings but went scoreless for the rest of the five innings. The spark started with a solo home run by Belle Molina in the bottom fourth. Kelsey Choplin went 2 of 3 at the plate as Karney scored another run in the bottom fifth off her double. She and Hanna Schall added a pair of RBI singles to tie the game at four as they went into the eighth inning. After being shut out in the last five innings, North Star answered with a one-run score to regain the lead. With two outs left, Schall ended the inning with a diving catch to the right field. The game tied at five, courtesy of Allison Lane’s RBI single to put them in the ninth. Kearney’s defense held North Star scoreless in the top ninth. With two runners on base, Choplin struck out Aubriana Krieser to end the inning.