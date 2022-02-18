Kearney High's Heelan returns to state wrestling semifinals

OMAHA — Kearney High senior Archer Heelan is returning to the semifinals at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships.

Heelan, who lost in the state finals last year, pinned both of his opponents on Thursday to get to today’s semifinals at the CHI Center Omaha. He pinned Locklein Lemmley of Omaha Burke in 1 minute, 1 second in the first round, then pinned Joshua Shaner of Lincoln Northeast (34-4). Heelan is ranked third at 120 pounds while Shaner is ranked sixth.

In today’s semifinal, Heelan (31-9) will take on No. 1-ranked Hunter Jacobsen of Lincoln Southwest. (40-5).

Heelan (31-9) was the only Kearney High wrestler to get through to the semifinals. The Bearcats, who qualified 13 for the state meet, had a rough first round with only Heelan, Nick Sutton and Tate Kuchera posting wins. Sutton (34-13) pinned Will Martin of Lincoln Pius X in 5:51 in his 160-pound match. Kuchera (30-5) defeated Lincoln East’s Landon Spivey in 1:21. However, in the second round, Sutton was pinned by second-ranked Grant Moraski of Bellevue West and Kuchera, who is ranked third, lost to Millard North’s Brian Petry, 6-3. Petry is ranked fourth.

In the team standings, Kearney entered Friday morning’s consolation rounds in 12th place in Class A.

Class D

Pleasanton and Axtell are sending two wrestlers to the semifinals — Jacob Fox and Taaron Lavicky for the Wildcats and Gailtin Krepela and Chase Pawloski for the Bulldogs. They will be joined by Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton and Thomas Psota of Ravenna.

Sauceda (34-0), ranked No. 1 by the coaches’ association, will face Southern Valley’s Braxton Hammond (38-7) and ranked fifth in the 106-pound semifinal. Sauceda pinned Maxwell’s Wyatt Heessel (32-7) in 1:23 in the quarterfinals and pinned Grady Dempcy of Sutherland in 1:28 in the first round.

Psota (42-4), who is ranked second at 285 pounds, went the full six minutes before finishing with a 3-1 win over fifth-ranked Ashton Meyer (29-10) of Perkins County in the quarterfinals. In the first round, he pinned S-E-M’s Brendon Hall, a fifth-place medalist last year. Psota will meet Jordy Baland of Doniphan-Trumbull (19-9) in the semifinals.

Fox (47-2), who placed third last year and is ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds, posted an 8-0 major decision over Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central in the quarterfinals after pinning Kegan Payne of Neligh-Oakdale (25-23) in the first round.

Fox will go against third-ranked Cayden Ellis of Winside (37-4) who has been a third-place medalist the last two years.

Lavicky (47-5) won his 152-pound quarterfinal in sudden victory over Ethan Baumert (47-6) of Guardian Angels Central Catholic after he pinned Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen (32-8) in the first round. Baumert was ranked third in the weight class and Lavicky, who is ranked sixth, will take on second-ranked Levi Lewis (40-4) of North Central, who has medaled twice at state, in the semifinals.

Krepela (42-3) made his way into the 113-pound semifinals by pinning Dierks Nekoliczak of Central Valley in the first round, then pinning Luke Harper of Sutherland in 47 seconds in his quarterfinal. Nekoliczak was a sixth-place medalist last year.

Krepela will face Thayer Central’s Triston Wells (46-3) in the semifinals

Pawloski (40-4), ranked No. 2 and a finalist two years ago, pinned Kolyn Gaston of Hitchcock County (3:02) in the 170-pound quarterfinals. He will go against fifth-ranked of Slate Micheel (42-7) of Twin Loup in tonight’s semifinals.

In the team standings, Pleasanton and Axtell are tied for sixth place with 28 points. Sutherland leads Class D with 62 points. Winside is a distant second with 43.5 points.