Kearney High wrestlers sending 13 to state

KEARNEY — Kearney High qualified 13 wrestlers for the state meet and won the team championship at the A-3 District Tournament Saturday at Kearney High.

The Bearcats scored 178.5 points to beat runner-up Columbus by five points. Omaha Westside was third in the eight-team meet with 152 points.

Two Bearcats claimed district championships — Nick Sutton at 160 pounds and Tate Kuchera at 170.

Sutton (33-12) pinned Columbus’ Levi Bloomquist in 52 seconds in his championship match. Kucera (29-4) won a 6-5 decision over Columbus’ Rylee Iburg (34-8).

Archer Heelan (29-9) reached the 120-pound final but lost to Blake Cerny (35-7) of Columbus, 10-2.

Justin Lavene (25-15) also reached the finals at 126 but lost to Adrian Bice (33-4) of Columbus by a technical fall.

At 132 pounds, Kearney’s Perry Swarm (29-10) lost a 5-2 decision to Caydn Kucera (26-1) of Colubmus in the 132-pound final.

Also qualifying for state for Kearney were Tavean Miller at 106 pounds, Kaedun Goodman at 113, Cisco Rivas at 138, Rian Green at 145, Jakup Ransell at 152, Riley Johnson at 182, Sawyer Schilke at 195 and Noah Molina at 220.

