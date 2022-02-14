Kearney High wrestlers sending 13 to state

KEARNEY — Kearney High qualified 13 wrestlers for the state meet and won the team championship at the A-3 District Tournament Saturday at Kearney High.
The Bearcats scored 178.5 points to beat runner-up Columbus by five points. Omaha Westside was third in the eight-team meet with 152 points.
Two Bearcats claimed district championships — Nick Sutton at 160 pounds and Tate Kuchera at 170.
Sutton (33-12) pinned Columbus’ Levi Bloomquist in 52 seconds in his championship match. Kucera (29-4) won a 6-5 decision over Columbus’ Rylee Iburg (34-8).
Archer Heelan (29-9) reached the 120-pound final but lost to Blake Cerny (35-7) of Columbus, 10-2.
Justin Lavene (25-15) also reached the finals at 126 but lost to Adrian Bice (33-4) of Columbus by a technical fall.
At 132 pounds, Kearney’s Perry Swarm (29-10) lost a 5-2 decision to Caydn Kucera (26-1) of Colubmus in the 132-pound final.
Also qualifying for state for Kearney were Tavean Miller at 106 pounds, Kaedun Goodman at 113, Cisco Rivas at 138, Rian Green at 145, Jakup Ransell at 152, Riley Johnson at 182, Sawyer Schilke at 195 and Noah Molina at 220.
The state meet begins Thursday at Omaha with the championships scheduled for Saturday.
Class B
Minden qualified six for the state meet while finishing behind Hastings and Blair in the district meet hosted by the Whippets. Lexington is sending four to the state meet, including 120-pound district champion Daven Naylor.
Class C
Kearney Catholic qualified two wrestlers for state — 126-pound senior Sam Luther and 160-pound Kade Uelman.
Amherst is sending five boys to state after finishing fourth at the C-4 District meet in O’Neill, and Gibbon has qualified two, including 120-pound district champion Jose Escandon.
Class D
Twenty-eight wrestlers from the Hub Territory’s Class D schools qualified for the state meet led by district champions Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton (106), Gatlin Krepela (113) and Grant Hawkins (220) of Pleasanton, Jacob Fox (126) and Ashton Hawkins (195) of Axtell, and Thomas Psota (285) of Ravenna.
Pleasanton finished second in the D-2 District hosted by the Bulldogs. Five Pleasanton wrestlers qualified for state. Ravenna qualified five while finishing third at the D-3 meet in Burwell and S-E-M had five wrestlers make it through to earn a spot in Omaha.