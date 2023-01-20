Kearney High wrestlers finish third at Midwest Duals

KEARNEY — The Kearney High wrestling team went 4-1 to place third in the Midwest Duals Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The 14-team meet was hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney with teams competing in four pools of four teams with records determining the four-team brackets.

Two teams, Broken Bow and Sedgwick (Colo.) County were unable to attend because of the road conditions.

Class A No. 1-ranked Millard South won the tournament in dominating fashion, beating Norton (Kan.) Community 73-4, Kearney Catholic 84-0, Minden 66-9, Kearney High 71-0 and Augusta (Kan.) 61-13.

Kearney High had an up-and-down run through its pool, rolling over Gretna 80-0 and Millard South Junior Varsity 76-6 before getting steamrolled by the Patriots.

"They kicked our butts," KHS coach Ryan Bauer admitted. "There was a lot that can be taken from that, but there were some fixable things, and I'm hoping they can understand that we're a little better than that."

In a cross-bracket match, Kearney defeated Bellevue West 65-16 to advance to the third-place match where the Bearcats edged Columbus, 35-30.

Andrew Smith (160 pounds) went 4-0 for the Bearcats while Jack Sponenburgh (106), Tavean Miller (113), Kaedun Goodman (132), Perry Swarm (145), Sam Nachtigal (152), Taj Wilson (170/182) and Isreal Uma (285) went 4-1.

"We saw a couple Class A teams that we never really see, which is exciting, with one of them being Gretna, who is in our district. So, we really set the tone in that Gretna dual and got some good district matches that we knew were going to be important for seeding," Bauer said.

The Bearcats also tweaked the noses of the Discoverers, who won't have long to wait for a rematch. The two have a rescheduled meet Tuesday in Columbus and Bauer said the Discoverers will be ready for revenge.

Kearney also had a dual with Grand Island in the near future.

"I think we're seeing a lot of improvement in some areas we've been focusing on," Bauer said. "We have to have the understanding in these dual settings especiallu, we have to wrestle for each other. That's something we've been seeing better in tounaments, but when it really matters for each other in a dual setting we haven't really been seeing that."

KCHS overpowered

Kearney Catholic, one of the smaller schools and the smallest team, went 0-4 in the tournament.

The Stars, open at six weights, lost to Minden (39-24), Millard South (84-0), Norton Community (67-6), Wahoo (55-18) and the Millard South junior varsity (54-11).

Sam Luther had a successful day, going 4-1 with three wins by pin and one by technical fall.

Clay Rasmussen won two of his matches.

"It's great for the guys to see the next level of skill and to see some guys they don't see normally. ... You learn things by wrestling guys like that," KCHS coach Matt Duffy said.

The Stars are in action today at the Centennial Conference Tourtnament.

Minden places sixth

Minden went 3-2, starting the day with back-to-back victories over Kearney Catholic (39-24) and Norton Community (44-28), before losing to Millard South (66-9).

In the placement bracket, Minden defeated Millard South JV 51-18 before losing to York (40-23).

Harrison Reed (113), Cade Harsin (120), Koltdyn Heath (126), Orrin Kuehn (138), Braxton Janda (182) and Daulton Kuehn (285) went 4-1 for Minden.

Amherst goes 3-2

Amherst finished ninth, going 3-2. The Broncos defeated Wahoo (40-34), Bellevue West (48-30) and Norton Community (45-33) but lost to Columbus 52-15 and York (45-30).

The Broncos' Kale Taubenheim (145 pounds), Ben McGee (160), Cope Smith (182) and Wyatt Anderson (220/285) went 4-1.

KHS JV goes 2-2

The Kearney High junior varsity went 2-2 in the tournament, beating Bellevue West (48-35) and the Millard South JV (46-26) but losing to Augusta (68-6) and York (48-22).

Jacob Weiler (113/120) went 4-0 for the Kearney JV while Braxton Robinson (120/126) was 4-1.