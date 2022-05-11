Kearney High tennis wraps up 10-0 dual season

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team edged Grand Island 5-4 to end its dual season with a 10-0 record.

The Bearcats won on the strength of their singles play as Olivia Flood, Emma Heacock, Meghan Dahlke and Paige Moffett came out on top with Dahlke needing to win the tie-breacker to salvage the team win.

“Coming into this dual I felt it was going to be a 5-4 or 6-3 dual that could swing either way,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Our seniors — Olivia, Meghan and Paige — really came through for us today.”

After falling behind 2-1 in doubles, Kearney started its rally with Dahlke winning at No. 4 singles.

“Meghan really dug deep and got tougher on the big points in her match. She did a great job of staying consistent and varying her shot location and pace to cause her opponent to miss,” Saulsbury said.

Flood rallied from a 6-4 deficit to win 8-6, adjusting her game late in the match to find a way to win, Saulsbury said.

Moffett was the last one on the court. Playing with the team score tied 4-4 she left no doubt, winning 8-2.

“Paige did a great job of hitting deep and high into the court. She got her opponent to hit a lot of shots over her head and this created a lot of easy points for Paige,” Saulsbury said. “Paige does a great job of picking out her opponent’s weakness then exploiting it.”

KHS 5, Grand Island 4

SINGLES — Olivia Flood, K, def. Macy McDonald 8-6; Emma Heacock, K, def. Katelyn Rodriguez 8-1; Finley Evans, GI, def. Emilee Anderson 8-3; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Claire Kelly 9-8(4); Paige Moffett, K, def. Annika Staab 8-2; Emma Tennant, GI, def. Eliana Hagemann, 8-3.

Doubles — McDonald/Katie Wemhoff, GI, def. Dahlke/Henning, 8-6; Kelly/Evans, GI, def. Moffett/Anderson 8-1; Flood/Heacock, K, def. Tennant/Staab 8-3 .