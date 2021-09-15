Kearney High tennis remains undefeated in duals

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High tennis team maintained its high level of play on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-0 win over North Platte.
“In the past, we have had a tendency to not play our best at this meet after playing two big invites on Saturday and Monday. However, I did not see that from the team as a whole,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We won two-thirds of our matches without dropping a game.
“In the other matches we had a few loose games. I liked how we didn’t let that affect us and we were able to refocus and continue to play well.”
Kearney 9, North Platte 0
Singles — 1, Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Layton Moss 8-0. 2, Eli Bond, K, def. Beckett Allen 8-0. 3, Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Joe Stone 8-3. 4, Sam Rademacher, K, def. Marcus Trotta 8-0. 5, Andy Vu, K, def. Cy Wagner 8-2. 6, Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Broedy Roblee 8-1.
Doubles — 1, Rademacher/Bokenkamp, K, def. Wagner/Stone 8-0. 2, Shaffer/Vu, K, def. Trotta/Hulquist 8-0. 3, Bond/Saulsbury, K, def. Moss/Allen 8-0.