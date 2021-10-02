Kearney High softball prep for conference tourney with easy win

LINCOLN — Kearney High, already leading 5-3, erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning to blow away Lincoln High 13-3 Friday night on the eve of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Kelsey Choplin pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10, in the four-inning game.
At the plate, Choplin had a big day with three hits, including a double, and six RBIs.
Bella Molina went 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in three.
Jaylin Harsh was 2 for 3 with a double.
