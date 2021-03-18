Kearney High soccer returns to the field after being off for a year

KEARNEY— It has been three years since the Kearney High boys soccer team won in the state finals, and in the past two seasons, the Bearcats went 35-3 and qualified for state for five consecutive seasons, not counting the 2020 season that was canceled because of the pandemic.

Scott Steinbrook, who will be entering his 22nd season as head coach with the Bearcats, does not know what to expect from this season after a one-year hiatus.

“With the 2020 season being canceled, as well as much of our offseason training programs, the outlook and expectations for the 2021 season are somewhat of a mystery,” Steinbrook said. “With no returning starters back from the 2019 season, and a small group of letterwinners that were ceremoniously awarded a letter for the canceled 2020 season, there are many questions to be answered.”

The Bearcats have five seniors on the roster and five juniors. Of all the 10 upperclassmen, only two players (Ryland Garrett and Caiden Lawn) saw significant minutes. Steinbrook is not looking for any excuses, knowing his Bearcats are not the only team going through it.