Kearney High soccer returns to the field after being off for a year

KEARNEY— It has been three years since the Kearney High boys soccer team won in the state finals, and in the past two seasons, the Bearcats went 35-3 and qualified for state for five consecutive seasons, not counting the 2020 season that was canceled because of the pandemic.
Scott Steinbrook, who will be entering his 22nd season as head coach with the Bearcats, does not know what to expect from this season after a one-year hiatus.
“With the 2020 season being canceled, as well as much of our offseason training programs, the outlook and expectations for the 2021 season are somewhat of a mystery,” Steinbrook said. “With no returning starters back from the 2019 season, and a small group of letterwinners that were ceremoniously awarded a letter for the canceled 2020 season, there are many questions to be answered.”
The Bearcats have five seniors on the roster and five juniors. Of all the 10 upperclassmen, only two players (Ryland Garrett and Caiden Lawn) saw significant minutes. Steinbrook is not looking for any excuses, knowing his Bearcats are not the only team going through it.
“Culture and tradition oftentimes drive expectations, and that is no exception for this season,” Steinbrook said. “While the majority of our players are untested at the varsity level, the same will likely be true for many of our opponents this year. A small senior class will be relied on heavily for leadership, especially early in the season, until the youth on our roster adjust to the speed and physicality.”
The Bearcats will open their season on the road for their first two games. They will take on Lincoln Pius X at 5:45 p.m. today (Thursday) and then at Lincoln High School at 11 a.m. Saturday.
KHS girls sport experience
The Kearney High girls soccer team might be on the rise.
In the 2019 season, the Lady Bearcats were 11-6. At the time, it was a young unit, and Lerrin Rowe was in her second year as head coach. Now she is in her fourth season, and the Bearcats have enough firepower to compete.
“The Lady Cats, just like any other team in the state, are eager to play. Our program had a great preseason and we have a solid group of senior leaders, who constantly hold their teammates to a high standard.”
Good news for the Lady Bearcats is that they return their top leading scorers from the 2019 season. Again, the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
Kierstynn Garner was a freshman sensation in 2019 as she led Kearney with 13 goals and five assists. Aubrey Vancura, a Northern State University commit, will be the senior leader on the squad that has five seniors and two juniors. Rowe also expects some of her younger players to contribute this season.
“We are skilled and knowledgeable and I anticipate to see a lot of growth in our program this year with several underclassmen coming in,” Rowe said. “All in all, we are just ready to play.”
The Lady Bearcats will have their home opener against Lincoln Pius X at 5:45 p.m. today.