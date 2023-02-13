NORTH PLATTE — Kearney High qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament in Omaha, placing second at the A1 District Tournament Saturday at North Platte.

No. 1-ranked Millard South, winner of the state dual championships last week in Kearney, scored 270 points to easily out-distance the Bearcats, who scored 196.5 points. North Platte, with 165 points, came in third.

Kearney advanced six to the championship matches but only Kaden Kowalek at 120 pounds, came away with a championship. Kowalek defeated Omaha north's Noah Phillips in the championship, 8-6. Kowalek will take a 27-23 record to state.

Finishing second at the district meet were Jack Sponenburgh (36-9, 106 pounds), Jackson Lavene (32-14/126), Kaedun Goodman (29-29/132), Perry Swarm (36-14, 145) and Lane Kovarik (22-25).

Third-place finishers for the Bearcats were Seth Philippi (26-21/138), Ethan Kowalek (25-13/160), Taj Wilson (21-16/170) and Trent Buescher (15-16/220).

Qualifying for state by finishing fourth were Tavean Miller (28-18/113) and Sam Nachtigal (19-9/152).

Regional teams qualify 43

Lexington, Minden and Ravenna qualified six wrestlers for the state meet.

At the B-4 District in Ogallala, Lexington finished fourth with 122 points and Minden finished fifth with 116.5 points. Waverly (234.5) won the meet with Blair second and Columbus Lakeview third.

Minden came away with two district champions, Koltdyn Heath (42-7) at 126 pounds and Daulton Kuehn (42-6) at 285.

Lexington's Daylen Naylor (29-5) won the 113-pound weight class.

In Class C, 11 Hub Territory wrestlers qualified for state. While there were no district champions, Amherst qualified four wrestlers, Kearney Catholic three, Gibbon and Loomis/Bertrand two each.

In Class D, Ravenna finished fifth at the D3 District in Hebron but qualified six wrestlers including district champion Thomas Psota (46-3) at 285 pounds.

Pleasanton qualified three wrestlers, including district champion Luke Pawloski (41-3) at 220 pounds.

At other districts, S-E-M and Wilcox-Hildreth qualified three wrestlers, Axtell qualified two and Overton, Shelton and Elm Creek qualified one each.

The list of qualifiers includes district champions Sebastian Sauceda (32-0) from Shelton, Taaron Lavickey (47-1) lf Axtell at 160 and Maddox Jones of S-E-M (33-6) at 170 pounds.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Omaha with championships scheduled for Saturday afternoon.