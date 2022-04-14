Kearney High, Lexington students sign letters to continue their athletic careers

KEARNEY — Nine Kearney High seniors signed with colleges on Wednesday to continue their academic and competitive careers next year.
Four of the current Bearcats are trading their KHS unifors for the Loper apparel of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, including Emma Bonsall who will join her sister, Grace, on the UNK track and cross country teams that are coached by their father, Brady.
A similar signing celebration was held at Lexington where eight seniors put pen to paper to declare their destinations. Four of the Minutemen soccer players will take the junior college route.
The Kearney signees are:
- Olivia Flood, Tennis, UNK
- Emma Bonsall, CC/Track & Field, UNK
- Cole Feddersen, Golf, Southeast C.C.
- Tate Kuchera, Wrestling, UNK
- Kaden Miller, Track & Field, UNK
- Spencer Kearn, Track & Field, Concordia University
- Katie Gomez, Dance, UNO
- Analise Luke, Volleyball, Cedarville University
- Flavia Nagatani, Wrestling, Iowa Western
The Lexington signees are:
- Sarah Treffer, Basketball, Hastings College
- Gracey Smith, Tennis, Nebraska Wesleyan
- Jordy Enamorado, Soccer, Northeast C.C.
- Oscar Echeverria, Soccer, Northeast C.C.
- Jesus Prado, Soccer, Northeast C.C.
- Andres Perez, Soccer, Northeast C.C.
- Saidi Ringenberg, Dance, Concordia University
- Cassie Galvan, Dance, Hastings College