Kearney High golfers finish seventh in Class A, Elm Creek runner-up in Class D

NORFOLK — A solid second-day performance helped the Kearney High golf team climb into seventh place in the Class A Nebraska High School Golf Championships Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Bearcats shot a 312 score, tying for the fourth-best round of the day. The score was 16 strokes better than their Tuesday score.
Junior Cole Feddersen led Kearney’s effort with a two-day total score of 155 (77-78), which tied him for 21st. Freshman Dylan Dahlstedt followed with a 160 (85-75) total while senior Maguire Widdowson shot 161 (80-81), Cole Schroer improved by eight strokes to shoot 164 and Preston Skeen came down seven strokes to post a 173.
Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jacob Boor shot a 36-hole score of 143 to lead the Junior Jays to the team title, beating first-day leader Lincoln Pius X by five strokes.
Elm Creek second in Class D tournament
NORTH PLATTE — Elm Creek claimed the runner-up trophy in the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club near North Platte.
North Platte St. Pat’s easily won the tournament, shooting a four-player, two-team team score of 645. Elm Creek posted a 697, followed by Franklin at 701. Overton finished fifth at 710.
Mullen’s Brendon Walker won the individual championship with rounds of 70 and 76 for a 146 total. St. Pat’s Connor Hasenauer was second at 154.
Nate Gillming led the Buffaloes with a 162, which tied for eighth place. Teammate Dalton Trampe was 13th with a 167.ophomore Kaden Lux led Overton, tying for 21st at 173.
Class A
Team Scores
1, Creighton Prep 290-299 — 589. 2, Lincoln Pius X 285-309 — 594. 3, Elkhorn South 312-308 — 620. 4, Gretna 310-312 — 622. 5, Grand Island 319-304 — 623. 6, Omaha Westside 313-315 — 628. 7, Kearney 328-312 — 640. 8, Lincoln Southwest 323-329 — 652. 9, Lincoln East 329-324 — 653. 10, Millard West 322-336 — 658. 11, Papillion-La Vista South 335-324 — 659. 12 — Papillion-La Vista 334-326 — 660.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Jacob Boor, Creighton Prep, 68-75 — 143. 2, Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 73-73 — 146. 3, Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 73-74 — 147. T4, Jacob Hellmann, Omaha Westside, 74-74 — 148. T4, Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 74-74 — 148. T4, Charles Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 70-78 — 148. T8, Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 77-73 — 150. T8, Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 76-74 — 150. T8, Jason Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 70-80 — 150.
Kearney High Scores
T21, Cole Feddersen 77-78 — 155. T34, Dylan Dahlstedt 85-75 — 160. T38, Maguire Widdowson 89-81 — 161. T47, Cole Schroer 86-78 — 164. T66, Preston Skeen 90-83 — 173.
Class B
Team Scores
1, Mount Michael Benedictine 325-327 — 652. 2, Omaha Skutt 333-322 — 655. 3, Norris 337-327 — 664. 4, McCook 339-340 — 679. 5, York 336-344 — 680. 6, Alliance 346-345 — 691. 7, Bennington 349-344 — 693. 8, Beatrice 347-348 — 695. 9, Pierce 353-354 — 707. 10, Ogallala 349-363 — 712. 11, Omaha Gross 368-350 — 718. 12, Elkhorn 370-353 — 723.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Luke Gutschewski, Mt. Michael, 71-71 — 142. 2, Ty Wehrs, Seward, 75-76 — 151. T3, Noah Miller, Omaha Gross, 78-77 — 155. T3, Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 74-81 — 155. 5, Jacob Goertz, Mt. Michael, 77-80 — 157. 6, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt, 81-77 — 158. 7, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 77-82 — 159. 8, Brock Rowley, Norris, 79-81 — 160. T9, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 85-76 — 161. T9, William Mullin, Omaha Skutt, 84-77 — 161. T9, Ryan Seevers, York, 79-82 — 161. T9, Crayten Cyza, Alliance, 79-82 — 161.
Hub Territory Competitors
T35, Kaden Broeker, Holdrege, 88-88 — 176. T67, Ethan Mins, Lexington, 100-91 — 191.
Class C
Team Scores
1, Bishop Neumann 345-335 — 689 (won playoff). 2, Columbus Scotus 335-345 — 680. 3, Aquinas Catholic 341-357 — 698. 4, Mitchell 347-354 — 701. 5, Yutan 354-352 — 706. 6, Grand Island Central Catholic 351-360 — 711. 7, Lincoln Lutheran 354-361 — 715. 8, Hartington Cedar Catholic 362-358 — 720. 9, Bridgeport 377-380 — 757. 10, Battle Creek 386-373 — 759. 11, Oakland-Craig 388-384 — 772. 12, Doniphan-Trumbull 378-398 — 776. 13, Ord 406-389 — 795. 14, West Holt 393-403 — 796. 15, Valentine 406-396 — 802.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 72-76 —148. 2, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 76-77 — 153. 3, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 76-82 — 158. T4, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 79-81 — 160. T4, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 74-86 — 160. 6, Maxwell Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 76-86 — 162. T7, Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 85-78 — 163. T7, Tylen Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 85-78 — 163. T7, Lauren Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 82-81 — 163. 10, Boston Pentico, Bishop Neuman, 84-80 — 164.
Class D
Team Scores
1, North Platte St. Pat’s 329-316 — 645. 2, Elm Creek 341-356 — 697. 3, Franklin 355-346 — 701. 4, Burwell 354-354 — 708. 5, Overton 356-354 — 710. 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 373-358 — 731. 7, Creighton 373-376 — 749. 8, Thayer Central 386-379 — 765. 9, Elmwood-Murdock 379-396 — 775. 10, Hartington-Newcastle 402-394 — 796. T11, Hyannis 409-390 — 799. T11 — Paxton 385-414 — 799. 13, Randolph 418-414 — 832. 14, Shelby-Rising City 410-432 — 842. 15, Creek Valley 430-424 — 854.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Brendon Walker, Mullen, 70-76 — 146. 2, Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Pat’s, 83-71 — 154. 3, Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Pat’s, 74-82 — 156. T4, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 80-79 — 159. T4, Jack Lubischer, Humphrey St. Francis, 81-78 — 159. T4, Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 77-82 — 159. 7, Gage Burns, Creighton, 82-79 — 161. T8, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 82-80 — 162. T8, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 76-86 — 162. T10, Barak Birch, Burwell, 82-82 — 164. T10, Riley Kaup, Plainview, 82-82 — 164
Other Hub Territory Competitors
13, Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek, 82-85 — 167. T21, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 88-85 — 173. T21, Kaden Lux, Overton, 87-86 — 173. T21, Brady Spotanski, Elm Creek, 86-87 — 173. T25, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 89-85 — 174. 29, Connor Shively, Overton, 91-85 — 176. T43, Alexander Banzhaf, Overton, 89-98 — 187. 56, Gabriele Trampe, Elm Creek, 97-98 — 195. T72, Skylar Gronewold, Elm Creek, 107-104 — 211. 77, Dominique White, Axtell, 112-103 — 215. 96, Kaeden Wallace, Overton, 172-117 — 291.