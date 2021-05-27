Kearney High golfers finish seventh in Class A, Elm Creek runner-up in Class D

NORFOLK — A solid second-day performance helped the Kearney High golf team climb into seventh place in the Class A Nebraska High School Golf Championships Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.

The Bearcats shot a 312 score, tying for the fourth-best round of the day. The score was 16 strokes better than their Tuesday score.

Junior Cole Feddersen led Kearney’s effort with a two-day total score of 155 (77-78), which tied him for 21st. Freshman Dylan Dahlstedt followed with a 160 (85-75) total while senior Maguire Widdowson shot 161 (80-81), Cole Schroer improved by eight strokes to shoot 164 and Preston Skeen came down seven strokes to post a 173.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jacob Boor shot a 36-hole score of 143 to lead the Junior Jays to the team title, beating first-day leader Lincoln Pius X by five strokes.

Elm Creek second in Class D tournament

NORTH PLATTE — Elm Creek claimed the runner-up trophy in the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club near North Platte.

North Platte St. Pat’s easily won the tournament, shooting a four-player, two-team team score of 645. Elm Creek posted a 697, followed by Franklin at 701. Overton finished fifth at 710.