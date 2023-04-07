KEARNEY — The wind died down just enough for Creighton Prep senior Jack Gillogly to run like the wind.

Gillogly lit up the Kearney Invitational track meet with a state-record time in the 200-meter dash, 20.92 seconds. He also won the 100 in a wind-aided 10.63 seconds and ran on Prep's winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays to lead Jays to the boys' team title with 142 points. Lincoln Southwest finished second in the five-team meet with 129.5 points and Kearney was third with 102.5.

In the girls' team race, Kearney finished second with 151.5 points. Lincoln Southwest claimed the team title with 177.25 points.

"We competed really hard. ... Across the board we have a lot of girls who work really, really hard and we showed a ton of improvement," Kearney girls coach Nate Polacek said.

The Bearcats accumulated their points with silver- and bronze-medal performances, winning only three events.

Freshman Blaire May won the 400 (1:01.63) while sophomore Kyah Hazard took first place in the pole vault. Kearney's 4x800 relay of Abigail Burger, Darin Brockmeier, Dawson Kreycik and Ava Moore, also swept away the field (10:13.06).

When you have a meet like this with Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest — hats off to them, they're both really great teams, they bring a lot of talent, a lot of high-end talent as well as depth — there's not a lot of gold medals to get," Polacek said.

Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Schuster won the meet's outstanding performer award after winning both hurdles races, the long jump and running on the Silver Hawks' winning 4x100 relay.

Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz won the 800 and 1,600 with teammate Mia Murray winning the 3,200.

"For a good stretch, all three of us were right in the thick of it, so we have to feel good about that," Polacek said.

Kearney's depth included second-place finishes by Kelsey Hatcher in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.38), Avery Franzen in the shot put (38-5½), Kiara Dutehoffer in the long jump (16-9¾), Emma Talbert in the triple jump (33-8) and the 4x100 relay (50.89).

. And third-place performances by Gabbie Martines in the 100 (12.87), Alyssa Bauer in the 400 (1:03.84), May in the 800 (2:25.12), Sam Stava in the 3,200 (12:13.29), Haidyn Skeen in the discus (123-2), Brooke Barth and Alaina Jasnoch in the high jump (4-10), Jordan Felker in the triple jump (33-1) and the 4x400 relay (4:18.76).

For the Kearney High boys, senior hurdler Jack Dahlgren was a double winner, winning the high hurdles in a personal-best time of 14.48 seconds. He came back to win the 300 intermediate hurdles in a time of 40.45 seconds.

Other winners for the Bearcat boys were Taj Wilson in the triple jump (43-9) and Sam Nachtigal in the ple vault (13-0).

Runners-up for the Bearcats were Cole Brandt in the discus (169-11), Aydan Nelson in the pole vault (11-0) and the 4x100 relay (43.50).

Ben Cumpston in the high jump (5-10) placed third.

KHS girls second at Broken Bow

McCook swept the team titles at the Broken Bow Invitational with Kearney Catholic finishing second on the girls side.

The Stars' Hazel Haarberg swept the 100 (12.59), 200 (26.25), long jump (16-7) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay (52.07) that included Onyx Smith, Margaret Haarberg and Payton Dzingle.

Margaret Haarberg also won the high jump (5-4) and Dzingle won the 400 (1:00.77).

Holdrege's Bradie Medina won the girls pole vault (10-10).

Kulhanek wins four golds at Axtell

Overton's Will Kulhanek won four gold medals at Friday's Axtell Invitational.

He made quick work of the springs, winning the 100 in 11.12 and the 200 in 22.65, after winning the long jump (21-11½) and the triple jump (43-5½).

Axtell's Jake Halvorsen was a double winner, sweeping the 110-meter high hurdles (16.13) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.37).

Other Hub Territory individual winners were Axtell's Cooper Miller in the 400 (53.22), Luc Lopez in the 899 (2:07.67) and Zach Arner in the 1,600 (5:05.51), Bertrand's Marcus Hernandez in the 3,200 (10:59.07) and Owen Kaps in the pole vault (13-0), Loomis' Clayton Meyer in the shot put (48-2½) and Ravenna's Gavin Standage in the discus (153-8).

In the girls' events, Overton's Adysen McCarter came away with four gold medals while Shelton's Emmilly Berglund and Loomis' Zeigh Booe each won two individual events.

McCarter won the 100 (13.17), the 200 (26.97) and the triple jump (36-4) and ran on the Eagles' winning 4x400 relay (4:30.38)

Berglund won the shot put (36-2½) and discus (132-5). Booe won the 100-meter high hurdles (17.54) and high jump (5-0).

Other Hub Territory winners included Shelton's Erin Gegg in the 400 (1:03.71), Amherst's Josee Tesmer in the 800 (2:39.19) and Hannah Herrick in the long jump (15-6), Ravena's Josey Moore in the 1,600 (6:05.58), Elm Creek's Halle Knapp the 300-meter low hurdles (51.74),

Elm Creek's girls and Axtell's boys won the team titles.