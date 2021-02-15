Kearney High girls fall to Fremont

KEARNEY — The Fremont girls showed off an explosive offense Saturday night, one that blew up the scoreboard and sent the Tigers to a 64-43 win over Kearney High.

Fremont led 23-22 with just over two minutes left in the first half. Two minutes into the second half, they led 42-22.

“They sent the guns blazing at us and we obviously didn’t handle it very well,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “I think they scored six before we got a shot off and the snowball was going downhill then.”

Bella Keaton hit a 3-pointer and Taylor McCabe piled one on top of that in the first 28 seconds of the third quarter. McCabe, who finished with 26 points, hit another soon after and netted two two-pointers to score 10 points in the first two minutes of the second half.

“When it comes down to making a list of the best players in the state, you have to start with some of the kids we’ve seen this year but she’s definitely near the top against us,” Fletcher said. “We did a really good job on her the first half.”

The first-half performance was the bright spot for Kearney.

The Bearcats have struggled recently, losing seven of their last eight games. But the start against the Tigers showed that Kearney has made progress.