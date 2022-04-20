Kearney High girls dominate Grand Island in rivalry matchup

KEARNEY — On a night honoring the seniors, the Kearney High girls earned a dominant 9-1 victory against Grand Island, improving their record to 5-6 on the season.

KHS wasted no time coming out of the gate, as junior Delaney Junker scored the first goal of the match only 26 seconds in.

While the combination of a rivalry matchup and Senior Night may have been distracting, the Bearcats viewed it as just a normal regular-season match.

“I’m excited for the girls,” Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe said. “Our Senior Night obviously makes it pretty special to come away with the win. We talk every time, Grand Island’s always a rival and we just prepare for it like any other game of the season.”

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first minute, the Bearcats carried the momentum through the rest of the match. Junker finished with a hat trick, while Kierstynn Garner finished with five goals and one assist. Sophomore Josie Murray also hammered in her first goal of the season.

“I’m excited for all those kids, but I’m excited for the whole team because it was a team effort tonight,” Rowe said.

The two celebrated Kearney High seniors were Kierstynn Garner and Gracie Perez. Both will be transitioning to college after this year, where they will continue playing soccer.

“They’re two of the sweetest kids you’ll ever meet and their passion for soccer shines through,” Rowe said. “Gracie’s going to go to UNK and Kierstynn’s going to Concordia and I’m sure going to miss them next year because they’re just good leaders on and off the field.”

Both Garner and Perez are talented athletes on the field, but their leadership and attitude are what make them great teammates.

“Both are technically and tactically sound soccer players and so naturally you miss that,” Rowe said. “I think just the vibe that they bring to our team, and the kids that they are, they’re going to be hard to replace.”

Now with two straight wins, the Bearcats want to finish the regular season strong. The nine-goal performance against the Islanders could provide a spark of motivation moving forward.

“I think getting the number of finishes we did tonight and the quality of finishes that we had propels us into Thursday for sure,” Rowe said. “We’re going to play a tough Lincoln East team — they’re tough every year — but we’ve beat them before. I’m excited for Thursday’s game, especially coming off of a win like that.”