Kearney High girls defeat Lincoln Southeast, Axtell boys upset S-E-M

Kearney-Lincoln SE

Kearney’s Sidney Province (33) looks to the basket as Lincoln Southeast’s Brittany Wulf, back, tries to strip the ball and Lincoln Southeast’s Kaitlyn Stranathan (23) defends Friday night at KHS. Kearney beat Lincoln Southeast, 48-30.

 Erika Pritchard

Highlights and top performances from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports by the region’s coaches:

BOYS

  • n Shelton cut a 10-point lead to one but couldn’t get over the hump, losing to Deshler 50-47. Quinn Cheney led Shelton with 13 points and Angel Lehn had 10. Coleton Hansen led Deshler with 17.
  • n Southern Valley improved to 9-1 with a 68-40 win over Bertrand. Clayton Berry led the Eagles with 17 points, Carter Bose added 15, Kamden Bose scored 11. Chonsey Bieker led Bertrand with 11 points.
  • n Calvin Johnson poured in 23 points and Brennan Runge chipped in 13 as Axtell upset S-E-M 49-44. Carson Rohde scored 23 points to lead S-E-M.
  • n Pleasanton boys defeated Palmer 67-48 with Carter Klein scoring 20 points, Blake Wilson 15 and Treven Wendt 13.
  • n Loomis held on to beat Elm Creek 63-58. Quinn Johnson led the Wolves with 20 points while Shay Swanson scored 13 and Aden Lovitt 10.
  • n Caleb Stewart scored 18 points to lead Wood River to a 51-33 win over Ravenna. Cade Lockhorn paced the Bluejays with 17 points and Travis Mieth added 10.

GIRLS

  • n Kearney High girls held Lincoln Southeast scoreless in the third quarter en route to a 48-30 victory. Kaleigh Hatcher lead the Bearcats with 10 points.
  • n Wood River rolled to a 46-17 win over Ravenna with Kiernan Paulk scoring 15 points and Boston Boucher 12.
  • n Overton edged Amherst 47-45 after leading 36-28 going into the fourth quarter. Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles with 18 points and Haley Fleischman scored 11. Fleischman also had 17 rebounds and Paetyn Florell grabbed 12.
  • n Ann Bose scored 27 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead Southern Valley to a 43-26 win over Bertrand. Kenzy Drain put 11 points on the board for Bertrand.
  • n Kenesaw cruised to a 52-28 win over WIlcox-Hildreth despite a 13-point effort by the Falcons’ Brooke Quadhamer.
  • n Mikah O’Neill scored 20 points and Faith Hernandez added 16 as S-E-M defeated Axtell 49-26.
  • n Whitney Bauer scored 18 points to lead Elm Creek to a 67-28 win over Loomis. Ashley Brown added 11 points for the Buffs and Morgan Sindt added 10. Alexis Billeter had 17 points for Loomis.

