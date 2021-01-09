Kearney High girls defeat Lincoln Southeast, Axtell boys upset S-E-M

Highlights and top performances from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports by the region’s coaches:
BOYS
- n Shelton cut a 10-point lead to one but couldn’t get over the hump, losing to Deshler 50-47. Quinn Cheney led Shelton with 13 points and Angel Lehn had 10. Coleton Hansen led Deshler with 17.
- n Southern Valley improved to 9-1 with a 68-40 win over Bertrand. Clayton Berry led the Eagles with 17 points, Carter Bose added 15, Kamden Bose scored 11. Chonsey Bieker led Bertrand with 11 points.
- n Calvin Johnson poured in 23 points and Brennan Runge chipped in 13 as Axtell upset S-E-M 49-44. Carson Rohde scored 23 points to lead S-E-M.
- n Pleasanton boys defeated Palmer 67-48 with Carter Klein scoring 20 points, Blake Wilson 15 and Treven Wendt 13.
- n Loomis held on to beat Elm Creek 63-58. Quinn Johnson led the Wolves with 20 points while Shay Swanson scored 13 and Aden Lovitt 10.
- n Caleb Stewart scored 18 points to lead Wood River to a 51-33 win over Ravenna. Cade Lockhorn paced the Bluejays with 17 points and Travis Mieth added 10.
GIRLS
- n Kearney High girls held Lincoln Southeast scoreless in the third quarter en route to a 48-30 victory. Kaleigh Hatcher lead the Bearcats with 10 points.
- n Wood River rolled to a 46-17 win over Ravenna with Kiernan Paulk scoring 15 points and Boston Boucher 12.
- n Overton edged Amherst 47-45 after leading 36-28 going into the fourth quarter. Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles with 18 points and Haley Fleischman scored 11. Fleischman also had 17 rebounds and Paetyn Florell grabbed 12.
- n Ann Bose scored 27 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead Southern Valley to a 43-26 win over Bertrand. Kenzy Drain put 11 points on the board for Bertrand.
- n Kenesaw cruised to a 52-28 win over WIlcox-Hildreth despite a 13-point effort by the Falcons’ Brooke Quadhamer.
- n Mikah O’Neill scored 20 points and Faith Hernandez added 16 as S-E-M defeated Axtell 49-26.
- n Whitney Bauer scored 18 points to lead Elm Creek to a 67-28 win over Loomis. Ashley Brown added 11 points for the Buffs and Morgan Sindt added 10. Alexis Billeter had 17 points for Loomis.