Kearney High chasing medals at state golf; Elm Creek in second place in Class D

Junior Cole Feddersen shot a 77 Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club to sit in a tie for 18th place heading into today’s final round at the Nebraska High School State Tournament.
Creighton Prep’s Jacob Boor held the lead at the halfway mark with a 4-under par 68. Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charles Hoiberg, all of Lincoln Pius X, were tied for second with 70s.
In the team race, the Thunderbolts held the lead with a 3-under par 285. Creighton Prep with a 290 sat in second place and Gretna was a distant third with a 310.
The Bearcats entered today’s second round in ninth place after shooting a 328. Besides Feddersen’s 77, Maguire Widdowson shot an 80, Dylan Dahlstedt an 85, Cole Schroer an 86 and Preston Skeen a 90.
In the Class B tournament at Columbus, Holdrege’s Kaden Broeker and Lexington’s Ethan Mins represented the Hub Territory.
Broeker finished Day 1 tied for 33rd place with an 88. Mins carded a 100.
Mount Michael Benedictine sophomore Luke Gutschewski shot a 1-under-par 71 to lead the field by three strokes over Cullen Buscher of Bennington.
Mount Michael Benedictine (325) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (333) set the pace in the team race.
In Class C at the Kearney Country Club, Centennial Conference rivals Columbus Scotus (335), Aquinas Catholic (341) and Bishop Neumann (345) held the top three spots with Grand Island Central Catholic (351) fifth and Lincoln Lutheran (354) tied for sixth. Mitchell broke up the league meet with a 347.
Individually, Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck claimed the first-round lead with a 72, two strokes ahead of Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakub.
In Class D at North Platte, Elm Creek emerged from the first round of play in second place behind North Platte St. Pat;s.
Playing on their home course, the Irish shot a first-round score of 329 with Elm Creek at 341. Burwell was a distant third at 354 with Franklin and Overton fourth and fifth one stroke behind the other.
Elm Creek’s Nathan Gillming carded a 76 to enter today’s second round in third place behind Mullen’s Brendon Walker (70) and St. Pat’s Teegan Sonneman (74).
From the Hub Territory, Elm Creek’s Dalton Trampe (82) and Brady Spotanski (86) and Overton’s Kaden Lux (87) were in the top 20.