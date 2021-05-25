Kearney High chasing medals at state golf; Elm Creek in second place in Class D

Junior Cole Feddersen shot a 77 Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club to sit in a tie for 18th place heading into today’s final round at the Nebraska High School State Tournament.

Creighton Prep’s Jacob Boor held the lead at the halfway mark with a 4-under par 68. Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charles Hoiberg, all of Lincoln Pius X, were tied for second with 70s.

In the team race, the Thunderbolts held the lead with a 3-under par 285. Creighton Prep with a 290 sat in second place and Gretna was a distant third with a 310.

The Bearcats entered today’s second round in ninth place after shooting a 328. Besides Feddersen’s 77, Maguire Widdowson shot an 80, Dylan Dahlstedt an 85, Cole Schroer an 86 and Preston Skeen a 90.

In the Class B tournament at Columbus, Holdrege’s Kaden Broeker and Lexington’s Ethan Mins represented the Hub Territory.

Broeker finished Day 1 tied for 33rd place with an 88. Mins carded a 100.

Mount Michael Benedictine sophomore Luke Gutschewski shot a 1-under-par 71 to lead the field by three strokes over Cullen Buscher of Bennington.

Mount Michael Benedictine (325) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (333) set the pace in the team race.