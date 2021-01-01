Kearney Catholic's zone defense in second half hands Amherst its first loss

AMHERST — High-scoring Kearney Catholic got defensive Thursday afternoon.
Holding Amherst to 19 second-half points, the Stars pulled away for a 73-49 victory in the championship of the Amherst Holiday Tournament.
The Broncos kept pace through the first half, trailing 38-30 at intermission. But the Stars (8-1) left their man-to-man defense in the locker room and came out in a 1-3-1 zone defense that stymied the previously unbeaten Broncos.
“Amherst has been playing really good basketball coming in and they were somebody we spent some time on. ... And they shot the ball well enough, especially Tanner Thomsen, to keep up with us in the first half,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “In the second half, a defensive adjustment at halftime helped out so we were able to shut them down in the second half.”
Thomsen, who led all scorers with 23 points, was the only Bronco to reach double digits but it wasn’t enough to hang with the Stars after they got going.
Logan O’Brien netted 22 points, Garret Schmaderer 15 and Brett Mahony 15.
Mahony’s short jumper with 3:15 to play in the third quarter gave him 1,000 points for his career.
“We kind of told him his freshman year to set some goals, whether it’s 1,000 points or the Kearney Catholic record board and I said, ‘If you put your mind to it and work hard, you have the ability to reach those,’” Langan said. “He did a really good job tonight. I think he had 15 points ... and 11 rebounds and that’s another thing, he can do so much.
“I don’t know how many assists he had tonight but when he’s sharing the ball we’re tough.”
But Mahony took a back seat to O’Brien on Thursday. The 6-4 senior led the Stars on both ends of the court.
“It was nice to see him get going because early on in the year, for whatever reason, he didn’t quite have it going soring it. Then, tonight he really did,” Langan said. “And then we put him on (Tayje) Hadwiger and I thing Hadwiger only had two points. So Logan O’Brien is going to check in on both ends and he’s probably going to get the other team’s best player most nights.”
When O’Brien picked up his third foul it forced Langan to go to the 1-3-1 zone to protect his best defender. The 1-3-1 has been a good defense for the Stars who can take advantage of their length and they effectively took Amherst away from its strengths.
“It forced them to drive it, which they are a little more uncomfortable with, and when they would go to kick it out like they did in the first half, we had guys there to help already,” Langan said.
Kearney Catholic will be on the road Saturday, playing at 5-2 Beatrice. Amherst hosts Wood River on Tuesday
KCHS 73, Amherst 49
Score by Quarters
KCHS (8-1)20 18 17 18 — 73
Amherst (7-1) 15 15 8 11 — 49
KCHS — Logan O’Brien 22, Garret Schmaderer 15, Brett Mahony 15, Blake Thiele 6, Kegan Bosshamer 6, Dylan Merz 5, Turner Plugge 4.
Amherst — Tanner Thomsen 23, Scout Simmons 7, Kalon Rohde 5, Nolan Eloe 6, Coleton Vavra 3, Ethan Eloe 3, Tayje Hadwiger 2.