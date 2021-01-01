Kearney Catholic's zone defense in second half hands Amherst its first loss

“I don’t know how many assists he had tonight but when he’s sharing the ball we’re tough.”

But Mahony took a back seat to O’Brien on Thursday. The 6-4 senior led the Stars on both ends of the court.

“It was nice to see him get going because early on in the year, for whatever reason, he didn’t quite have it going soring it. Then, tonight he really did,” Langan said. “And then we put him on (Tayje) Hadwiger and I thing Hadwiger only had two points. So Logan O’Brien is going to check in on both ends and he’s probably going to get the other team’s best player most nights.”

When O’Brien picked up his third foul it forced Langan to go to the 1-3-1 zone to protect his best defender. The 1-3-1 has been a good defense for the Stars who can take advantage of their length and they effectively took Amherst away from its strengths.

“It forced them to drive it, which they are a little more uncomfortable with, and when they would go to kick it out like they did in the first half, we had guys there to help already,” Langan said.

Kearney Catholic will be on the road Saturday, playing at 5-2 Beatrice. Amherst hosts Wood River on Tuesday

@HubSports_Buck