Kearney Catholic wrestlers fifth in own dual meet
KCHS wrestling
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic finished fifth Saturday in the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational.

The Stars went 3-2 in the meet with Jase Blattner (152 pounds) and Sam Luther (126) going 5-0 in the tournament.

St. Paul won the tournament by beating Ravenna 54-27 in the finals. Adams Central defeated Burwell 39-27 for third place.

Kearney Catholic defeated Southern Valley 48-30 and Arlington 48-30 in pool play while losing 42-39 to Burwell and 42-39 to Ravenna.

In the fifth-place match, the Stars defeated Wilber-Clatonia 42-36, while Gibbon beat Southern Valley 42-30 for seventh place.

Bearcats 11th at Flatwater Fracas

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High finished 11th at the Flatwater Fracas on Saturday in Grand Island.

The Bearcats were fourth in their pool, beating Manhattan, Kan., 51-26, Papillion-La Vista South 60-15 and Fairbury 72-9; and Lincoln East 44-27, while losing to Beatrice 45-31 and Blair 56-20.

In the placement round, Kearney defeated Lincoln Southwest 42-27 but lost to Waverly 34-33.

For the Bearcats, Tate Kuchera went 8-0 at 170/182 pounds, winning five matches by fall; Nick Sutton went 7-0 at 152/160 pounds, scoring six pins; and Archer Heelan went 7-1 at 120 pounds, winning four matches by fall;

Going 6-2 were Jackson Lavene, Perry Swarm and Riley Johnson.

