Kearney Catholic volleyball remains undefeated; area volleyball roundup

BLUE HILL — Kearney Catholic’s volleyball team stayed undefeated, winning two matches at the Blue Hill Triangular.
The Stars (7-0) defeated the host team 25-15, 25-13 then knocked off Adams Central 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Against Blue Hill (1-10), Ashley Keck had 10 kills, Syd Conner and Maleigha Johnson had two aces. Conner also had 13 set assists and Jenna Kruse had six digs.
Against Adams Central (6-2), Keck and Aibrey Mandernach had 12 kills each, Keck and Josie Denney had three aces, Conner had 31 assists and Callie Squiers and Conner had two blocks apiece.
- Bertrand (3-4) rediscovered its winning ways beating Hi-Line 25-19, 25-22 and Cozad 25-9, 25-16.
Against Hi-Line, Johanna Ford and Sadie Maloley delivered eight kills apiece and Aislin Kidder had 25 assists. Bethany Pelton had three ace serves.
Ford had seven kills against Cozad and Kidder had 17 assists. Jordan Hilmer scored on four aces and Emma Brown had three aces.
- Cambridge handed Overton its second straight loss, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 despite a 20-kill effort by the Eagles’ Jolee Ryan. Ashlyn Florell had 16 assists and Addison Luther had 13 for Overton.
- Phillipsburg, Kan., claimed a seesaw victory over Minden in five sets, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8.
Mattie Kamery led Minden (8-2) with 17 kills, 16 assists and 12 digs. Maylee Kamery had 11 kills and four blocks. Keitan Bienhoff had four ace serves while Sloane Beck had eight kills, two ace serves and four blocks.
- Dru Niemack scored 19 kills and Sidney Gegg had 12 as Shelton swept Silver Lake 25-21, 25-14, 25-14. Gegg also had three blocks and Makenna WIllis had 35 set assists.