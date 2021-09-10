Kearney Catholic volleyball remains undefeated; area volleyball roundup

BLUE HILL — Kearney Catholic’s volleyball team stayed undefeated, winning two matches at the Blue Hill Triangular.

The Stars (7-0) defeated the host team 25-15, 25-13 then knocked off Adams Central 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Against Blue Hill (1-10), Ashley Keck had 10 kills, Syd Conner and Maleigha Johnson had two aces. Conner also had 13 set assists and Jenna Kruse had six digs.

Against Adams Central (6-2), Keck and Aibrey Mandernach had 12 kills each, Keck and Josie Denney had three aces, Conner had 31 assists and Callie Squiers and Conner had two blocks apiece.

- Bertrand (3-4) rediscovered its winning ways beating Hi-Line 25-19, 25-22 and Cozad 25-9, 25-16.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Against Hi-Line, Johanna Ford and Sadie Maloley delivered eight kills apiece and Aislin Kidder had 25 assists. Bethany Pelton had three ace serves.

Ford had seven kills against Cozad and Kidder had 17 assists. Jordan Hilmer scored on four aces and Emma Brown had three aces.

- Cambridge handed Overton its second straight loss, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 despite a 20-kill effort by the Eagles’ Jolee Ryan. Ashlyn Florell had 16 assists and Addison Luther had 13 for Overton.