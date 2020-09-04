Kearney Catholic fifth at GICC golf meet

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic High School finished fifth Thursday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitaitonal.
Broken Bow shot a 410 team score to edge Grand Island Central Catholic by one stroke. The Stars shot a team score of 443, finishing eight strokes behind Minden.
The Whippets’ Kendall Colby shot an 84 to finish second to Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl who shot an 81.
For the Stars, freshman Taylor McGuire placed ninth with a 94. And Morgan Scheckler placed 13th with a 104.
Kearney Catholic will be back in action Tuesday playing at the Broken Bow Invitaitonal. Thursday, the Stars will host the Awarii Dunes Invitational.
Ravenna claimed the team title at the St. Paul Invitational, posting a 423 team score. St. Paul was a distant second at 448.
St. Paul’s Sarah Pelc shot the low score of the meet, a 102, and Ravenna’s Whitney Hauge (103), Sarah McKeon (105_ and Bailey Schirmer (105) claimed the next three places with Bluejay Taylor Larsen (110) seventh.
n Lexington’s Zoey Salem placed third at the York Invitational, shooting a 95. York’s Riley Stuhr was the medalist with an 88. Lexington finished eighth in the team race.
GICC Invitational
1, Broken Bow 410. 2, GICC 411. 3, Columbus Scotus 429. 4, Minden 435. 5, Kearney Catholic 443. 6, Heartland 456. 7, Central City 470. 8, Fullerton 474. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 496. 10, Gibbon 529. 11, Shelby-Rising City 572. 12, McCook 580.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Elizabeth Mestl, H, 81. 2, Kendall Colby, M, 85. 3, Angela Messere, GICC, 88. 4, Cecelia Arndt, CS, 88. 5, Madison Jackson, BB, 91. 6, Emery Duster, BB, 92. 7, Kelsey Essex, DT, 93. 8, Maddie Miller, H, 94. 9, Taylor McGuire, KC, 95. 10, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 100. 11, Chloe Besler, CAm, 101. 12, Sidney O’Day, AC, 104. 13, Morgan Scheckler, KC, 104. 14, Alaina Dierman, CS, 105. 15, Emily Breed, F, 106.
