Kearney Catholic boys take down Hastings

EDITOR’S NOTE: Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

GIRLS

--After an 0-4 start, Loomis claimed its second straight win beating Cambridge 41-34. Alexis Billeter led the Wolves with 19 points, making 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Three players scored all but two Cambridge points. Schyler Hoberty led the way with 12 points. Autumn Deterding and Breelle Miller had 10 each.

--Elm Creek had it rolling in a 57-17 win over Bertrand. Whitney Bauer set the pace for the Buffs with 16 points and Lani Meier scored 15.

-- Isabelle Paitz scored 18 points and Katy Lindner added 17 as Pleasanton stayed unbeaten with a 55-24 win over Overton. Kaci Pierce chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs, who blew the game open with 22 points in the third quarter. Haley Fleischman scored 10 points for Overton.

-- Amherst made only one basket in the fourth quarter but it was enough as the Broncos held on for a 39-33 win over Axtell. Tenley Hadwiger scored 13 points, including two of her team’s six 3-pointers. Jesse Bertrand and Lexie Eckhoff led Axtell with 10 points each.

BOYS