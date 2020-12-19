Kearney Catholic boys take down Hastings

EDITOR’S NOTE: Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.
GIRLS
--After an 0-4 start, Loomis claimed its second straight win beating Cambridge 41-34. Alexis Billeter led the Wolves with 19 points, making 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Three players scored all but two Cambridge points. Schyler Hoberty led the way with 12 points. Autumn Deterding and Breelle Miller had 10 each.
--Elm Creek had it rolling in a 57-17 win over Bertrand. Whitney Bauer set the pace for the Buffs with 16 points and Lani Meier scored 15.
-- Isabelle Paitz scored 18 points and Katy Lindner added 17 as Pleasanton stayed unbeaten with a 55-24 win over Overton. Kaci Pierce chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs, who blew the game open with 22 points in the third quarter. Haley Fleischman scored 10 points for Overton.
-- Amherst made only one basket in the fourth quarter but it was enough as the Broncos held on for a 39-33 win over Axtell. Tenley Hadwiger scored 13 points, including two of her team’s six 3-pointers. Jesse Bertrand and Lexie Eckhoff led Axtell with 10 points each.
BOYS
-- Three Kearney Catholic players scored in double figures to lead the Stars to a 59-35 win over Hastings. Brett Mahony led the Stars with 17 points, Kegan Bosshamer added 15 and Blake Thiele netted 11.
-- S-E-M built a 30-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 77-55 win over Hi-Line in the first round of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament. Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 19 points, Creyton Line added 15 and Noah Eggleston scored 10. For Hi-Line, Ryker Evans and Cade Schmidt scored 15 each.
-- Shay Swanson scored 20 points, dished out three assists and made five steals to lead Loomis to a 62-22 win over Cambridge. Quinn Johnson added 16 points to the Wolves’ total.
-- Pleasanton put 28 points on the board in the third quarter and went on to beat Overton 69-43. Carter Klein led the Bulldogs with 25 points while Blake Wilson scored 16 and Treven Wendt had 11. Caleb Svarvari paced Overton with 12 points and Wyatt Ryan kept pace with 11.
-- Shelton pulled away in the fourth quarter to come away with a 32-17 win over Red Cloud. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 13 points and was the only double-figure scorer in the game. Sam Dilley led Red Cloud with nine points.
-- Amherst had four players in double figures in a 73-34 win over Axtell. Coleton Vavra led the Broncos with 14 points while Ethan Eloe, Tanner Thomsen and Scout Simmons scored 10 each. Brennan Runge led the Wildcats with 19 points.
